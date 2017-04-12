McLaren 675LT Spider vs. Ferrari 458 Speciale Drag Race Is a Hopeless Struggle

Certain aficionados out there will tell you that the McLaren 675 Longtail came to the market as Woking's response to the Ferrari 458 Speciale. Truth be told, these two are so different that we never saw them as sharing the customer base.





And while both were built to deliver giggles while flying from one vibrator to another on the track, there's nothing wrong in a using them for a little drag race.In fact, you should make that an elaborate sprinting challenge, as the two recently battled on an airfield, going at it in three separate runs, while equipped with Vbox hardware for precise numbers.Heavy YouTube surfers among you will recognize the purple 675LT Spider here as one of Shmee's cars. As for the Prancing Horse, this also packs an aspect that allows it to stand out among its own kind and we're talking about it livery. In a bit of a Niki Lauda tribute, this fixed-roof Speciale is wearing an F1-inspired wrap.The said vlogger delivers all the numbers you need in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and, as we mentioned in the intro, you need to keep in mind that these two velocity tools have very specific ways of delivering thrills to their drivers.The Ferrari can be considered a swansong of Maranello's naturally aspirated V8 machines, with the 458 Speciale 's 4.5-liter V8 even holding an atmospheric V8 specific power world record.Even in Spider trim, the Longtail is all about mph efficiency, with its power-to-weight ratio being nothing short of impressive. Unlike in the case of the 458, most of the emotions delivered by this supercar are based on its velocity.The same applies in the handling department. While both the 458 Speciale and the 675LT can dance around quite a bit, the Ferrari does this in a more organic manner, while all the McLaren wants is to get back in a straight line so it can fulfill its stopwatch goal.Alas, the interior shots included in the video below were captured from inside the twin-turbo supercar, so the aural side of the clip isn't quite at ten out of ten.