autoevolution

Rider Gets Dragged Across Asphalt To Test Out New Leathers

 
13 Apr 2017, 15:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Crashing your motorcycle can be a painful event, both physical and mentally. Heck, even a minor spill can hurt, but this didn’t stop this rider here from asking to be dragged by a car across the asphalt to see how it feels like to skid in leathers.
The idea came when DriveTribe user Shaun Pope saw a journalist called John Cantlie doing the same thing a few years ago and he was describing about his crotch area heating up during the skidding phase.

“I’ve had this weird idea for a while, one of those ideas that doesn't go away and gets worse on a drunken Friday evening out,” Shaun wrote in a post. “This idea ended in an email to the guys at ARMR Moto who provided me with one of their Harada one-piece suits. They were happy to let me wreck it for the purposes of very scientific testing. Or being dragged behind a car until I screamed like a girl...”

So, he hopped in the leathers, strapped some rope to the back end of a Peugeot, laid down behind, and told the driver to pull him. The procedure got repeated so Shaun could test out sliding both on this back and his belly.

He managed to resist some solid 20 seconds before things got nasty and it started to hurt bad, moment when he yelled at the driver to stop. The experiment led to some conclusions eventually.

First of all, skidding in leathers does make your crotch area go hot, and not in a good way. Secondly, his gear held well despite the abuse. It only got perforated in a few areas, but it wasn’t enough to damage the rider’s skin.

You can check out the whole “experiment” in the video below. It should go without saying this stunt was performed on a closed road and you should not attempt to replicate it.

motorcycle safety road safety protective gear bike life
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78