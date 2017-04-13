Rider Gets Dragged Across Asphalt To Test Out New Leathers

Crashing your motorcycle can be a painful event, both physical and mentally. Heck, even a minor spill can hurt, but this didn’t stop this rider here from asking to be dragged by a car across the asphalt to see how it feels like to skid in leathers.





“I’ve had this weird idea for a while, one of those ideas that doesn't go away and gets worse on a drunken Friday evening out,” Shaun wrote in a



So, he hopped in the leathers, strapped some rope to the back end of a Peugeot, laid down behind, and told the driver to pull him. The procedure got repeated so Shaun could test out sliding both on this back and his belly.



He managed to resist some solid 20 seconds before things got nasty and it started to hurt bad, moment when he yelled at the driver to stop. The experiment led to some conclusions eventually.



First of all, skidding in leathers does make your crotch area go hot, and not in a good way. Secondly, his gear held well despite the abuse. It only got perforated in a few areas, but it wasn’t enough to damage the rider’s skin.



You can check out the whole “experiment” in the video below. It should go without saying this stunt was performed on a closed road and you should not attempt to replicate it.



