This Motorcycle Helmet Device Promises To Make You More Visible In Traffic

Every motorcyclist knows how important it is to be seen by drivers
, even though a significant part of them still prefer to gear up in black (me included). Well, apart from high-viz jackets and helmets, here’s another product you should put on the list if it makes it on the market - the Brake Free.
The Brake Free is a smart helmet accessory that gets placed on the back of your preferred lid and acts as a car third-stoplight. It uses LED technology to make sure the drivers behind will clearly see that you are slowing down, be it in bright sunshine, fog or at night.
This concept isn’t necessarily new, but Brake Free doesn’t need a connection with your bike or smartphone to do its job. Its sensors alone are able to detect braking and automatically light up.
Even better, its algorithm can understand that you are engine braking without using the actual braking system and will still light up. As a high-engine-brake-generating parallel-twin rider, I can only be happy with this, knowing the driver behind will be notified about my brief slowing down without the need of actually pinching either brake levers to warn him.
“At Brake Free we are borrowing some of the advanced manufacturing techniques from companies like Audi and BMW,”
explained Ian Dunn, industrial designer at Brake Free Technologies. “We’re delivering a safety product that is brighter and thinner than any other in an application like this.”
The device has been shaped to work with most motorcycle helmets on the market, and it simply sticks to the outer shell using two neodymium magnets, without affecting its structural integrity.
It’s made of a tough material that is also waterproof, and the whole things weighs 170 grams (6 ounces). Powering the Brake Free is a 2600 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that should last for over 8 hours of use.
The Brake Free device is currently in pre-production phase and is awaiting pre-purchases on Indiegogo, where you can reserve yours for about $89-$149. The company says deliveries are expected in April 2018 if everything goes according to plan and it gets funded. We just hope it won’t be another scam like the too-good-to-be-true Skully helmet
.