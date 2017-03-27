autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

This Motorcycle Helmet Device Promises To Make You More Visible In Traffic

 
27 Mar 2017, 13:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Every motorcyclist knows how important it is to be seen by drivers, even though a significant part of them still prefer to gear up in black (me included). Well, apart from high-viz jackets and helmets, here’s another product you should put on the list if it makes it on the market - the Brake Free.
The Brake Free is a smart helmet accessory that gets placed on the back of your preferred lid and acts as a car third-stoplight. It uses LED technology to make sure the drivers behind will clearly see that you are slowing down, be it in bright sunshine, fog or at night.

This concept isn’t necessarily new, but Brake Free doesn’t need a connection with your bike or smartphone to do its job. Its sensors alone are able to detect braking and automatically light up.

Even better, its algorithm can understand that you are engine braking without using the actual braking system and will still light up. As a high-engine-brake-generating parallel-twin rider, I can only be happy with this, knowing the driver behind will be notified about my brief slowing down without the need of actually pinching either brake levers to warn him.

“At Brake Free we are borrowing some of the advanced manufacturing techniques from companies like Audi and BMW,” explained Ian Dunn, industrial designer at Brake Free Technologies. “We’re delivering a safety product that is brighter and thinner than any other in an application like this.”

The device has been shaped to work with most motorcycle helmets on the market, and it simply sticks to the outer shell using two neodymium magnets, without affecting its structural integrity.

It’s made of a tough material that is also waterproof, and the whole things weighs 170 grams (6 ounces). Powering the Brake Free is a 2600 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery that should last for over 8 hours of use.

The Brake Free device is currently in pre-production phase and is awaiting pre-purchases on Indiegogo, where you can reserve yours for about $89-$149. The company says deliveries are expected in April 2018 if everything goes according to plan and it gets funded. We just hope it won’t be another scam like the too-good-to-be-true Skully helmet.

bike accessories road safety motorcycle safety bike tech
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78