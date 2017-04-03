autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Idiot Driver Who Swerved Into A Motorcycle Gets 15 Years In Prison

 
3 Apr 2017, 16:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Back in 2015, a video of a Texas driver purposely swerving into a motorcycle trying to overtake him went viral. Well, the case finally came to an end with the driver in question getting sentenced to prison.
If you don’t remember which video we’re talking about, you can find it below, but to put it out in few words, we have two motorcyclists, one also recording with a helmet-mounted cam, riding on a two-lane road in a no-passing zone.

However, the slower cars up ahead determine the bikers to overtake since there was no oncoming traffic. As the first bike, operated by Eric Sanders and having Debra Simpson as a passenger, approached a late 90s Mercury Cougar driven by William Crum, the car suddenly swerved into the said motorcycle causing a pretty nasty crash.

While Eric escaped with no injury and Debra was laying in the field with massive pain due to a broken arm, the rider filming the event went to Crum’s car to get his reaction and number plate on video. However, he was shocked to hear the driver saying he doesn’t even care about what happened because they shouldn’t have been on that lane in a no-passing zone.

Yes, the bikers were doing something illegal, but taking the justice in your hands like Crum did is a big no-no. According to Star-Telegram, he got accused of one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury.

However, this is not the first time Crum is in legal trouble. In 1994, he was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and in 2007 of reckless driving and making a terroristic threat. His last deed from 2015 was bad enough to be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On this occasion, I want to remind you to be very careful of your decisions when riding. You never know when you’ll do something that pisses off another frustrated Crum out there and tries to kill you.



bike crash road safety motorcycle safety fail road rage
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78