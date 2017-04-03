Idiot Driver Who Swerved Into A Motorcycle Gets 15 Years In Prison

Back in 2015, a video of a Texas driver purposely swerving into a motorcycle trying to overtake him went viral. Well, the case finally came to an end with the driver in question getting sentenced to prison.





However, the slower cars up ahead determine the bikers to overtake since there was no oncoming traffic. As the first bike, operated by Eric Sanders and having Debra Simpson as a passenger, approached a late 90s Mercury Cougar driven by William Crum, the car suddenly swerved into the said motorcycle causing a pretty nasty crash.



While Eric escaped with no injury and Debra was laying in the field with massive pain due to a broken arm, the rider filming the event went to Crum’s car to get his reaction and number plate on video. However, he was shocked to hear the driver saying he doesn’t even care about what happened because they shouldn’t have been on that lane in a no-passing zone.



Yes, the bikers were doing something illegal, but taking the justice in your hands like Crum did is a big no-no. According to



However, this is not the first time Crum is in legal trouble. In 1994, he was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and in 2007 of reckless driving and making a terroristic threat. His last deed from 2015 was bad enough to be sentenced to 12 years in prison.



On this occasion, I want to remind you to be very careful of your decisions when riding. You never know when you’ll do something that pisses off another frustrated Crum out there and tries to kill you.







