Free Advanced Riding Sessions Offered By IAM In The UK

 
12 Apr 2017, 12:25 UTC ·
by
Spring is here, and this means the beginning of another riding season for the motorcyclists in the northern hemisphere. And if you’re new to this or feel a bit rusty, IAM is offering free advanced riding lessons in the UK.
If you passed your motorcycle driving license test recently and want to learn more on how to better use your machine and stay out of trouble, many IAM RoadSmart groups across the country are willing to offer you free skills taster sessions starting now and will continue to be offered until June 30.

Each session lasts about an hour and can usually be arranged at a time and location convenient to you, although some of the group rides run on set days and locations.

It is a relaxed and enjoyable experience with the opportunity to ask questions. There are no special requirements, and the offer is open to everyone, providing you have a full license and your own bike. You'll gain some new ideas and skills, plus tips on how to develop your riding abilities.

Your age or experience with motorcycles doesn’t matter, so whether you’ve been riding for 20 years of just started yesterday, you’ll be welcomed to the introductory sessions as they were designed to help you develop the confidence and skills that will increase safety and enjoyment.

Each session starts with a briefing along with an overview of IAM RoadSmart principles before you get to ride your motorcycle to practice what you’ve learned. You will be supervised by a qualified IAM assessor, and you’ll be able to discuss anything about riding with him/her.

To book your free session, you need to visit the official webpage here, click on the location closest to you and email your details directly to the local organizer. Don’t forget to include your name, phone, and email details plus the bike you’ll be riding.
