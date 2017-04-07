SlimBuds Riding Bluetooth Earbuds Promise To Fit Any Helmet

Some purist riders prefer to only listen to their engines, but others consider modern exhausts sounding awful and prefer to enjoy some good music instead. From here you can either go for helmet-mounted sound/communication systems or some traditional earbuds which can both reduce wind noise and deliver your tunes. However, these SlimBuds are more than that.





But that’s not all. The set also includes a microphone that was specially designed for helmet use. Called the Chin-Mic, the piece is held by a wire that connects both earbuds and gets placed right on your chin in the direct vicinity of your mouth.



A SlimRemote that can be conveniently placed on the handlebar connects via Bluetooth to the device and allows you to control your audio, pick up phone calls, and activate voice commands without distracting you from your ride.



As you can imagine, the SlimBuds come with a matching smartphone app to control most of its functions. A cool feature is represented by a secondary microphone in the chin piece that is dedicated to listening to your environment to give you crucial information like sirens, horns or anything else you need to hear.



The app also comes with an emergency feature which enables you to send your location to pre-saved contacts with a tap of a button. Last but not least, you can add friends to chat with during your rides through a push-to-talk button also located on the handlebar. And yes, it allows for unlimited range, unlike other alternatives.



