SlimBuds Riding Bluetooth Earbuds Promise To Fit Any Helmet

7 Apr 2017, 15:04 UTC
Some purist riders prefer to only listen to their engines, but others consider modern exhausts sounding awful and prefer to enjoy some good music instead. From here you can either go for helmet-mounted sound/communication systems or some traditional earbuds which can both reduce wind noise and deliver your tunes. However, these SlimBuds are more than that.
SlimBuds are Bluetooth earbuds that are said to comfortably fit under any helmet, making them ideal for motorcycle riders. Unlike most earbuds, these come with no-falling protection and also feature passive noise isolation so you can listen to your audio with clarity.

But that’s not all. The set also includes a microphone that was specially designed for helmet use. Called the Chin-Mic, the piece is held by a wire that connects both earbuds and gets placed right on your chin in the direct vicinity of your mouth.

A SlimRemote that can be conveniently placed on the handlebar connects via Bluetooth to the device and allows you to control your audio, pick up phone calls, and activate voice commands without distracting you from your ride.

As you can imagine, the SlimBuds come with a matching smartphone app to control most of its functions. A cool feature is represented by a secondary microphone in the chin piece that is dedicated to listening to your environment to give you crucial information like sirens, horns or anything else you need to hear.

The app also comes with an emergency feature which enables you to send your location to pre-saved contacts with a tap of a button. Last but not least, you can add friends to chat with during your rides through a push-to-talk button also located on the handlebar. And yes, it allows for unlimited range, unlike other alternatives.

The Indiegogo project had so much success it got funded in 24 hours. Currently, it has 334 backers who managed to raise $50,078 out of the $30,000 goal. There’s still a month left until the campaign ends, after which, we hope, the company will start manufacturing these magic earbuds and won’t fool us like Skully did with their helmet.

