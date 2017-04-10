This Ducati Monster PC Makes For A Gamer’s Wet Dream

When it comes to PC cases, a rectangular black box with some vents and fancy lights is the current standard for most gamers. However, if you’re also a hardcore motorcyclists and a Ducati
aficionado, this Monster build might be what you’re looking for.
Built by Juggapat Thonglue
from Sign Buir in Thailand, this astonishing piece of gaming equipment is something every other Ducati fan wants on his/her desktop when weather conditions don’t allow for a pleasant ride.
The build is inspired by Ducati’s signature trellis frame, but whereas on the real bike it basically supports the engine and rider, here its only for show, whit the red bars only contributing for a catchy visual aspect.
The computer also comes with an Intel Core i7-3770s CPU, Cougar CMX 700 W PSU, and a Gigabyte GTX 970 Extreme graphics card. Now, I’m not a computer geek, but it sounds to have the right equipment to at least play Ride 2 on ultra settings.
All the components plus some extra bits have been neatly arranged to remind of the beautiful shapes of the Ducati Monster. There are even some bits of carbon fiber that imitate a gas tank, windshield and belly pan. Plus some LED strips to make sure this awesome thing can be admired during an all-night gaming session too.
There is little information about this Monster
PC, and everything we’ve been able to find about it suggests it is a unique build with no chance of seeing it on the store shelf too soon.
Who knows, maybe Ducati sees this and decides to partner with Juggapat and some PC case maker for a limited series production. Or, there’s also the possibility to contact the guy and pay him for a similar or exact build.
However, the price for such a custom thing could easily match the one of an entry-level Ducati Monster.