autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

UK Survey Shows Motorcycles Are The Least Stressful Commuting Vehicles

 
5 Apr 2017, 14:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Here’s one more reason why you should get into riding a motorcycle if you aren’t already doing so. A new survey in the UK shows you’re less stressed if you ride a motorcycle during your commute than sticking with the more traditional means of transportation.
Insurance specialist Lexham recently completed a survey on the average British commute, and, among the results, it found out that a motorcyclist will arrive at work less stressed than other types of commuters.

The study was performed on 2,000 UK commuters, who got asked: “Which methods of commuting do you think are most stressful?”. As you can imagine, cars are the worst with a 41 percent result, because, well, they are everywhere and tend to get stuck in traffic jams.

Next come buses with 37 percent, because they might occasionally get caught in traffic and you have to travel with all sorts of people. The subway follows with 26%, mostly probably due to delays and the crowded trains.

Bicycles came in fourth place, scoring an 8 percent, as they are highly maneuverable, don’t use any fuel other than manpower and can get through tight gaps in traffic. However, you might occasionally start a bit of road rage when some lunatic driver doesn’t see you and puts you in danger.

Finally, motorcycles were voted as the least stressful means of transportation, scoring a 6%. I’m sure we didn’t need a survey to tell that.

The ability to legally filter through rows of sitting cars, the awesome engine noise, and the general feeling of freedom you get from riding a motorcycle are way better than sitting in any metal cage with or without other passengers.

It’s a more personal experience, and even if some careless driver will occasionally bother you, it won’t be long until you’ll get into your happy mood again because, you know, everyone around is waiting their time while you’re going ahead unrestricted.
lane splitting bike life street bike scooter
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78