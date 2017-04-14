Elon Musk Confirms Model 3 Final Unveil, Semi Truck, Pickup Truck, New Roadster

In a tirade of tweets, Tesla head honcho Elon Musk
confirmed not only the final reveal date for the long-awaited Model 3, but details on three more new vehicles. Specifically, a semi, a pickup truck, and the second-gen Roadster. Yup, that’s Elon being Elon.
Let’s start with the big news. When asked about the timeframe for the final unveil of the Model 3, Tesla’s numero uno replied with a definite “July,”
without offering any more information on the smaller brother of the Model S
. Be that as it may, there is plenty of information on what to hope for.
Due to the length and wheelbase of the Model 3
, it’s best to anticipate battery capacities no larger than 75 kWh. Even in the case of the lesser pack, the estimated range is at least 215 miles (346 kilometers). On the performance front, the cheapest variant (approx. $35,000 before incentives) will gladly hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in less than 6 seconds. The clientele in the market for more serious thrills can opt for AWD
/dual-motor Model 3s, which are rumored to hit that speed in less than 4 seconds. Overall, pretty good.
The Tesla semi truck, which made the rounds on many occasions in the past, is slated to be shown this coming September. “Team has done an amazing job,”
said the company’s chief executive officer, adding that the big rig in question is “seriously next level.”
As for the Tesla pickup
, an unveil will happen “18 to 24 months.”
In other words, from October 2018 to April 2019.
Last, but certainly not least, the Roadster Gen 2. A Twitter user asked, “Any chance for a convertible?”
To this question, Elon replied, “Next gen Roadster will be convertible,”
which is a pretty ambiguous term to be honest. It remains to be seen what sort of roof and what type of mechanism the second-generation Roadster will get, but one thing is certain: “maximum plaid.”