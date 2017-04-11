White Porsche 911 R with Black Stripes Shows Up for Grabs In the US

We are now about thirteen months away from the moment when the Porsche 911 R swept us off our feet at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. And, despite the three-pedal special debuting as a sold-out model, the Internet continues to bring us examples of the Neunelfer that are looking for an owner.
Case in point with the 2017 Porsche 911 R we have here, which showed up for grabs on Instagram. The rear-engined delight was listed yesterday, on a profile whose description reads "Car lover, Racer. My business is all about buying/selling hard to get cars,
"
The machine packs a clean spec, mixing its white main hue with black stripes, while its cabin uses the full bucket seats shared with the 918 Spyder
and the 911 GT3 RS.
It didn't take long before an Instagrammer delivered the obvious question: "How's the market for one of these with the 991.2 gt3 coming with a manual option as well
?"
The price for this Neunelfer? Well, the financial side of the deal isn't mentioned in the Insta-ad.
While the speculation market has brought prices to infuriating levels (read: up to $1 million), you might be lucky enough to meet a seller who isn't determined to generate a black hole in your bank account.
However, don't expect to pay anywhere near the $184,000 MSRP of the vehicle (for starters, decent options would take the factory price past the $200,000 level). In fact, last time we talked about a somewhat reasonable price for a 911 R, the Porscha was offered
for $420,000.
And the answer from the seller, which is just as obvious given how the Neunelfer realm works, came promptly: "market is still good for the R. Not the same buyer/user as the GT3,"
And speaking of the 2018 GT3, which, by the way, also borrows the 911 R's underbody diffuser, we'll remind you that the six-speed manual incarnations of the thing won't enter production until September. So the clutch-loving part of the Porsche community is going to have a cruel summer
.
Porsche 911R. Newly available and for sale. Please call for details L500hp. Manual. Limited production. Collector car dream. These cars can be a nightmare to buy. I make it easy and real unlike many "brokers" and dealers. I have unlimited references and many that have gotten 911R's from me.
A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:35am PDT