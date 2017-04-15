Olive Green Porsche 911 R with Silver Stripes Is Another Kind of Martini Livery

It's difficult to say that the Martini livery has made a comeback in the Porsche realm, simply because Zuffenhausen fans have never taken their attention away from the said racing attire. So what do you do when you want to be original among Porsche Martinists?





A post shared by Edison Carvalho (@edison_carvalho) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:57am PST Well, for one thing, you can skip the drink and stick to the olives that go so well with it. Case in point with the Paint to Sample Olive Green 911 R we have here. It's worth noting that this is the first 911 dressed in the said hue, at least when it comes to the cars that are present online.The top stripes and the side decals of the clutch special come in Silver, while the Porsche branding on the doors is delivered in yellow. Thus, the latter matches the hue of the calipers, which signal the presence of the standard PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.And if you're wondering where you could find this Porscha, you should know the stick shift delight has been delivered earlier this year, landing in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Since we mentioned a twist for the Martini livery plot, we have to remind you of a new trend that has gained more and more traction among Porschephilles over the last few years.We're talking about wraps designs that bring a beater theme, thus mixing the Martini theme with built-in battle scars.And the pioneer of the trend is digital artist Scott Skepple, who comes up with stunning designs for the wraps that deliver the magic mentioned above.Those of you who need a reminder on the matter will be directed towards this jaw-dropping Porsche 911 GT3 RS wrap , while this Turbo S brings a different take on the matter, but one that's just as spectacular.