"British Racing Green" Porsche 911 R Gets Transparent Protection Film, Is Shiny

 
5 Apr 2017, 15:45 UTC ·
Configuring any member of the Porsche 911 line-up is nothing short of a thrilling ride and when the model in question is a 911 R, the tale gets uber-happy.
The latest example of this comes from the rear-engine special in the image above, which is dressed in a shade of Paint to Sample Green that resembles the British Racing Green we all love.

This 911 R came to our attention thanks to German specialist Print Tech Premium Wrap, with the company having recently worked on the clutch machine. To be more precise, the Porscha has received a transparent protection film, which brings two pieces of good news.

Firt of all, this means that the splendid paint of Zuffenhausen machine remains untouched. Secondly, applying such a wrap increases the owner's chances to put plenty of miles on the Neunelfer's odo.

After all, when Porsche invited 918 Spyder owners to grab a 911 R, the German automaker intended the 991 example of the three-pedal machines to be driven, not given the garage queen treatment.

We're dealing with one of the most discreet 911 Rs we've shown you so far. While the hue reminds us of Andreas Preuninger's personal R (you know, the man helming Porsche's GT Division), this configuration has skipped both the top and the side stripes featured on most members of the breed.

You can also zoom in on the dark-finish details of the coupe, from the gray wheels to the black "Porsche" badging that adorns the rear fascia of the machine.

Those of you looking for a 2017 Porsche 911 R configuration that sits at the other end of the eye candy scale should check out this example of the Porscha. Note that the thing is dressed in Lava Orange, the launch color of the 991.1 911 GT3 RS, while its stripes come in another shade of orange.
