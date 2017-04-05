Audi and Porsche Sign Platform Sharing Deal, This Should Be Good For Everyone

Big news from Audi
and Porsche today, as the two brands have announced a long-term collaboration that will focus on sharing vehicle architectures.
The two carmakers have pledged to keep their identity while sharing platforms and components. The partnership already existed between the two brands owned by the Volkswagen Group, but it looks like things will reach another level after this deal, which has the goal of “shaping the future of mobility together
.”
Everyone knows that the Volkswagen Group
is planning to launch electric vehicles across the board, and the two brands will evidently be a part of that strategy, but respecting their client base and individual character.
Oliver Blume, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG, said it best: “A Porsche is always a Porsche, and that will remain so in the future.
”
Mr. Blume also explained that the two companies would collaborate “wherever it makes sense,
” while also ensuring that there’s a clear line between the two divisions. This could prove tricky in some cases, but it is not impossible, and it has already been done successfully in the Volkswagen Group.
The new deal between Porsche and Audi targets the next decade, so do not be quick to judge their next products. Instead, you should look at their plans that refer to the year 2020 and beyond, when products that are talked about in board meetings today will reach showrooms.
Those meetings will happen within the next few months, and the decisions made will stretch as far as 2025, Audi’s officials explain.
On top of shared platforms, Audi and Porsche will make modules and components, which do not define a vehicle as an ensemble, but are required to make it work.
The two brands will cut costs in the future by joining forces, all without cutting back on future products, using cheaper materials, or eliminating features or technologies. This deal sounds like it will be positive for everyone involved, including the customers.