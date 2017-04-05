autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Audi Teases Next-Generation A8, Shows Us Its Underpinnings

 
5 Apr 2017, 12:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi's next-generation A8 was previewed in the form of a images of its platform, accompanied by technical details of the structure.
The German automaker had to show the world its new Audi Space Frame setup, which involves an impressive multi-material construction. Back in the day, it used to mix aluminum with steel, but it also included carbon fiber-reinforced polymer and magnesium into the mix for the MY2018 A8.

Audi’s next A8 has a platform that benefits from a 33% increase in torsional rigidity, and that improvement comes from the CFRP rear panel implemented on the model. The described component has between six and 19 layers of fiber placed one on top of the other.

The four-ringed-brand has even devised a solution to position the 50-mm-wide (2.0 inch) fiber tapes in ways that require minimal trimming, while also enhancing their resistance according to the necessities at hand.

When you see a 2018 A8 on the street, you might be proud to be the only one of your friends who knows that this model’s body is 58% aluminum. The material has the largest share of the mix in the body, which benefits from a higher tensile strength than ever before.

Redesigning the platform of its flagship sedan was not enough for the marque, as they decided to change the factory that builds it, the Neckarsulm facility. It now has a new body shop, which operates with 14 different joining processes.

Those include “cold” joining, along with the “warm” equivalent of the same system, which involves remote laser welding. The latter is more efficient than conventional laser welding, achieving savings of up to 95% when compared to the previous system.

Since the A8 is the brand’s top-tier model, you may think that it will be the only one to get the new technology. For a few years, this will be correct, but Audi’s Space Frame technology has been implemented in over one million vehicles since it was launched in 1994, on the first generation of the carmaker’s flagship sedan.
Audi A8 A8 Audi 2018 Audi A8 aluminum CFRP
press release
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

AUDI A8 L 81
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68