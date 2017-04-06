RaceChip Tunes The Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel To A Whopping 1,050 Nm

Torque. A wise man once said that horsepower is how fast you hit the wall, whereas torque is how far you take the wall with you. As a rule of thumb, torque also has a crucial role in how hard a car accelerates. 1,050 Nm or 774 lb-ft, meanwhile, is a bit overkill.
That’s almost heavy-duty pickup truck
territory, but as it happens, the peeps over at RaceChip squeezed that amount of oomph from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that, in bone stock form, churn out 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) from as low as 1,000 rpm up to 3,250 rpm. Yup, the Porsche Panamera 4S Diesel
is the star of this tuning-flavored story.
Dubbed by its creator as the fastest diesel sedan in the world, the pictured full-size luxury land missile achieves the monstrous torque mentioned earlier with the help of an ECU
referred to as RaceChip Ultimate. The chip tuning also sees power go up from 422 to 505 ponies, a.k.a. more than what a Mercedes-AMG GT
has on offer.
According to RaceChip, the added get-up-and-go equates to 3.6 seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph). Please take your time second and let that number sink. That is exactly as quick as the Ferrari California T
, and that’s hugely impressive for a two-ton luxobarge with seating for four and an oil-burning powerplant.
In the twisties, RaceChip augmented the featured Panamera 4S Diesel with 21-inch custom-made OZ Superturismo Dakar rims, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S
rubber, height-adjustable KW DLC-type suspension module, as well as tuning response control for the accelerator pedal. “Just about right”
best describes this unassuming build.
“It’s incredibly quiet and comfortable if you just want to cruise along,”
said Dominic Ruopp, the chief executive officer of RaceChip
. “In terms of performance, the RaceChip Panamera has few rivals that can keep up with it. For a diesel with a range of up to 1,000 km, these specs are both crazy and impressive at the same time.”
