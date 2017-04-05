2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds Uber-Angry

Be prepared to meet the meanest incarnation of the current 911 to date, with the GT2 Neunelfer currently being in the advanced stages of its development. As such, prototypes are currently flying low on the Nurburgring, putting on a show that spreads way past the limits of Porschephille land.





Did anybody say "lap time"? An earlier report on a Zuffenhausen estimate talks about the 991.2 GT2 being able to go round the Ring in 7:05. And it's not difficult to understand why the rear-paw delight should be able to deliver such a spicy stopwatch number.For one thing, this will be the first-ever Neunelfer to mix the GT2 badge with rear-wheel-steer. Then there's the lightning-quick PDK gearbox (sorry clutch fans, there won't be any manual for this contraption), which will receive an extremely aggressive setup to match the badge.Sitting just aft of the transmission, we'll find a twin-turbo flat-six delivering anywhere between 600 and 650 ponies. The most likely pathway sees the German engineers fitting new turbochargers to the 580 hp 3.8-liter mill of the Turbo S, which has received a "civilian" anti-lag system for the 991.2 facelift.Then there are the wild rumors, which talk about an all-new turbocharged development based on the just-as-new 4.0-liter mill of the 2018 GT3. You know, the GT3 Cup racecar engine derivative that's also rumored to spawn a 4.2-liter version for the 2018 911 GT3 RS . However, we'd take the TT 4.0 rumor with a grain ofbrake dust.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page actually shows two test cars. The first is a newer prototype , which features NACA ducts on its frunk cover, while the second vehicle is the one we had spotted last year, which comes with wheel tolerance test rubber arches.Both 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 test cars display an uber-angry soundtrack, one that will stick with you for a while.