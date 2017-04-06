autoevolution
2018 Hyundai Kona Baby SUV Spied on Nurburgring, Hides Dual Headlight Design

 
6 Apr 2017, 11:32 UTC ·
by
Car Profile
Earlier this week, Hyundai dropped a teaser for an upcoming compact crossover Kona and the prototype of the high-riding model has now reached the Nurburgring.
The B-segment SUV is expected to be based on a modified version of the platform found under the Hyundai i20 (US customers should consider the Accent, which is closely related to the i20).

It's worth noting that the prototype seems to sport an unusual front light cluster arrangement. At least as far as the camo allows us to see, the face of the Kona seems to display a dual-cluster layout similar to the one that sets its Nissan Juke competitor from the rest of the cars in the segment.

With many models on this side of the market delivering a driving experience that has nothing to do with that of an actual high-riding model, Hyundai talks about "true SUV genes" when describing the Kona.

Hopefully, this means that all-wheel-drive will be offered as an option (the standard models should come in front-wheel-drive trim).

Since we're talking about an all-new Hyundai model, some of you will want to know the details of its inevitable Kia sibling. And we'll remind you that we've spied the latter, which wears the Stonic designation, on multiple occasions.

Since prototypes of both South-Korean models are still covered in heavy camouflage, it's difficult to compare them. Even so, knowing the traditional styling differences between the two brands and factoring in the small details we can check out while peering through the camo, we'll put on our Captain Obvious suit and tell you to expect a tamer design for the Kia model.

Together, the Kona and the Stonic will offer a tempting mix in the fight with rivals such as the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Toyota C-HR.

We're not expecting any development related to the pair of subcompact crossovers at the upcoming New York Auto Show, as the South Korean models should debut later this year.
Hyundai Kona 2018 Hyundai Kona Hyundai SUV crossover spyshots nurburgring 2017
 
