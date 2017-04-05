Jaguar F-Pace S vs. Porsche Macan GTS Is Settled With Snow Drifting

We don't think there's a more relevant video out there about the luxury SUVs that most people want right now than this one. Let's be honest; the BMW X5 M and the Bentley Bentayga are way out of your league. But a Jaguar F-Pace S AWD is $59,775, so you could almost call it "affordable."

AMG model. This time around, they've got the GTS model that slots between the S and the Turbo. We're talking $69,000 plus options here.



It's more than a match for the



The snow doesn't affect the outcome, since both SUVs are designed for such conditions. But it does add a layer of fun, ending in a friendly drifting competition that the Macan's electronic systems somehow lose.



But since these are vehicles that you might afford, it's the technical stuff that you should be paying attention to. The duo of presenters first highlights how there's no visible connection between the Macan and the Audi Q5 it's based on. Porsche also gets credit for brand new twin-turbo V6 engine and the way the AWD systems works as opposed to quattro.



But the odd thing is that on the road trip, the F-Pace S get better gas mileage despite its supercharged engine and torque converter gearbox. See, the boring stuff is important! Not that the Jaguar also looks gorgeous and handles well on a back road.



Speaking of the boring stuff, we have to mention that this isn't the F-Pace that everybody buys. It's what they want, but because tall cars are thirsty, Jaguar even went as far as to offer a 2.0-liter diesel engine in America. So even though it's more fun than the Macan GTS, it can do the boring Volvo XC60 stuff too.



