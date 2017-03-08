World Car Of The Year Short List: Q5, F-Pace, And Tiguan Fight For Top Position

The Geneva Motor Show
is an important stage for two important automotive awards: European Car of the Year
and World Car of the Year.
While the jury of the European Car of the Year announces its winner at the Geneva Motor Show, the organizers of the World Car of the Year Awards publish their short list of finalists during this event.
The juries of the two awards operate separately, which means that one may rule out a model, while the same vehicle could be a winner for the other competition.
We already know the finalists of WCOTY 2017
, and the date when the winners are announced for this year’s edition is April 13, 2017. Before that happens, you can place your bets for the winners between the cars that are on the short list, which three models for each category.
As you might have noticed, we have already mentioned the Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, and Volkswagen Tiguan. The three SUVs are fighting for the biggest prize in this ceremony, which is the 2017 World Car of the Year Award. The other categories matter, evidently, but this is the one distinction that a brand will pride itself with for an entire year.
In the case of the 2017 World Luxury Car, its finalists are the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Volvo’s S90/V90 duo. All three compete in the same segment, and they are all-new models, which should make the battle interesting.
Meanwhile, the 2017 World Performance Car title will be decided between the Audi R8 Spyder, McLaren’s 570S, and Porsche’s Boxster/Cayman pair.
BMW’s i3 with the 94 Ah battery will fight the Tesla Model X and Toyota’s Prius Prime for the title of 2017 World Green Car. The same i3 is competing in the 2017 World Urban Car, but its competitors there are the Citroen C3 and the Suzuki Ignis.
The battle for World Car Design of the Year will take place between the Jaguar F-Pace, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet, and Toyota’s C-HR. The latter distinction is awarded by a separate jury, which consists of specialists in the field of design.
The World Car Awards
are conferred by a panel that consists of 75 international automotive journalists from 23 countries. All the ballots are examined by the renowned accounting firm KPMG, and the vote is entirely secret.