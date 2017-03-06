Peugeot 3008 Designated European Car Of The Year 2017

Previously an MPV with minivan styling
, the Peugeot 3008 now presents itself as a trendy compact-sized crossover. And in the eyes of the jurors tasked with selecting this year’s European Car Of The Year, the second-generation 3008 scored the most points.
European Car Of The Year 2017 marks the fifth time Peugeot takes home the highest honor. The 3008 amassed 319 points, besting the Alfa Romeo Giulia
(296 points) and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class
(196 points). Three very different cars and three similarly different results, I’ll give you that, but Peugeot’s 3008 definitely has that certain something that differentiates it from its rivals.
“Peugeot’s bright answer to the fast-growing demand of compact SUVs and crossovers in European market has been completely redefined to overtake its peers in functionality and appeal,”
highlights COTY
about the 3008. A detail that COTY has failed to point out is that the 3008 is a FWD
-only affair.
Priced from €25,900 in its country of origin and from £21,795 in the United Kingdom, the Peugeot 3008
can be had with no less than four engines and three transmissions. Regarding the latter, the range starts with a five-speed manual, continues with a six-speeder, and is completed by a six-speed auto.
As far as engines are concerned, the PSA EMP2-based model kicks off with the 1.2-liter Puretech 130 S&S, a three-cylinder turbo plant with 131 PS and 230 Nm at its disposal. The high-octane front also consists of the 1.6-liter THP 165 S&S, whereas the turbo diesel-powered department features two BlueHDi units. One displaces 1.6 liters, the other ups the ante to 2.0 liters.
The least powerful diesel returns 4.0 l/100 km on the combined cycle, which is mighty impressive for a compact crossover that measures 4.45 meters in length. On that note, the jurors were especially impressed by the 3008’s i-Cockpit
interior design. By the end of the year, Groupe PSA-owned Opel will debut a model based on the platform of the Peugeot 3008: the Grandland X
.