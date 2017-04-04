Porsche Design Launches Racecar-Inspired Chronograph Watch

Although it sometimes produces rather tacky car-inspired accessories, Porsche Design experienced a bit of a rebirth as of late. Following a special take on the Huawei Mate 9
, Porsche Design is now proud to introduce a watch inspired by a full-blown racecar.
The 911 RSR
is the muse for the Monobloc Actuator, an elegant chronograph that comes with a 45.5-millimeter titanium case. It’s no wonder titanium was chosen for the Monobloc Actuator if you bear in mind this is Porsche Design’s staple material since 1980.
But wait, there’s more! See the integrated rocker switch located on the right side of the wristwatch? Well, the company’s artisans were inspired by the asynchronous lever movement in the RSR’s engine control system. The principle behind it is elegantly simple: transform the rotary motion of the lever to a vertical motion of the push piece. Surely, this thing is definitely the Porsche of watches
.
Available from May 2017, the Monobloc Actuator can be had with either of two dial designs and a titanium bracelet or a rubber strap. Priced from $6,350, the watch employs a timekeeping mechanism derived from the Calibre ETA Valjoux 7754. A second time zone is also on the menu thanks to the integration of a GMT complication.
If Porsche isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other auto-themed alternatives. To name just a few of them, it’s worth mentioning the Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Range Rover Velar
, the Morgan and Christopher Ward three-piece collection
, and the Lightweight E-Type-themed Bremont MKII Chronograph
.
Inspired by the high-performance concept used in the engine of the new @porsche 911 RSR, Porsche Design transferred the technical principle of valve control via rocker arm for high-RPM race car engines to an innovative control mechanism for the new MONOBLOC ACTUATOR's chronograph functions. Thank you, @watchtimemexico for this amazing ø! #porschedesign #porschedesigntimepieces #monoblocactuator #motorsport #innovation #nextlevel #regram #repost #watch #limitededition
The new Porsche Design MONOBLOC ACTUATOR ø picture by @watchprofessor #regram #repost #monoblocactuator #innovation #nextlevel #baselworld2017 #porsche #motorsport #porschedesign #porschedesigntimepieces #watch
In tribute to the cooperation with Porsche Motorsport and as the Official Timing Partner of the Porsche Motorsport GT works team, Porsche Design is presenting the MONOBLOC ACTUATOR 24-h Chronotimer Limited Edition. It honors the revolutionary Porsche 911 RSR in a special way. The matte black carbon dial, the color design black-white-red and a checkered-flag-design function indicator at "9 o'clock" cite the GT racing car. The limitation of 251 pieces is based on the wheelbase of the Porsche 911 RSR, that is unique for that race car. #porschedesign #porschedesigntimepieces #porsche #motorsport #limitededition #911rsr #monoblocactuator #innovation #nextlevel
