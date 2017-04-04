Porsche Design Launches Racecar-Inspired Chronograph Watch

Inspired by the high-performance concept used in the engine of the new @porsche 911 RSR, Porsche Design transferred the technical principle of valve control via rocker arm for high-RPM race car engines to an innovative control mechanism for the new MONOBLOC ACTUATOR's chronograph functions. Thank you, @watchtimemexico for this amazing ø! #porschedesign #porschedesigntimepieces #monoblocactuator #motorsport #innovation #nextlevel #regram #repost #watch #limitededition

A post shared by Porsche Design (@porschedesignofficial) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:17am PDT