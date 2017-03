Morgan Partners With Christopher Ward To Create Three-Piece Watch Collection

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then a nice watch is a man’s must-have accessory. For Morgan enthusiasts, British company Christopher Ward has not one, not two, but three timepieces to choose from. And they all look, as expected, really beautiful.

Introducing a collection of 3 new Morgan watches by Christopher Ward, created as part of our collaboration and launched today at the Geneva Motor Show. Visit more at www.morgan-motor.co.uk/Christopher-ward #GIMS2017 #MorganxChristopherWard A post shared by Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Similarly to the three-piece Morgan beer collection , the Morgan watch triplet pays tribute to three of the automaker’s celebrated models: 3 Wheeler, Classic, and Aero 8. Created by Christopher Ward’s senior designer and Morgan’s design head, each watch has a Calibre SH21 Swiss movement.The C1 Morgan 3 Wheeler Chronometer is housed in a sleek-looking Grand Malvern case, and it echoes some of the design cues of the 3-wheeled motorcar. Inspired by both the modern 3 Wheeler and the 1909 original, the timepiece features an Italian hand-crafted Tiber vintage leather strap.As for the C1 Morgan Classic Chronometer, this timepiece is all about timeless elegance. Boasting a bespoke finish of the 29-jewel movement, the Domed Opalin dial contrasts nicely with polished nickel indexes. Italian Piccari leather is used for the strap, featuring a polished dress clap and an engraved ‘CW.’Last, but not least, the C1 Morgan Aero 8 Chronometer oozes with character, just like the car it takes its name from. The name of the game here is “eye catching.” On the one hand, the dial is a mix of matte black and Opalin Azure, while the strap is finished in black on the outside and contrasting red inside.All three of the Morgan-Christopher Ward watches feature a 40.5-millimeter Marine-grade black DLC steel case, and all boast anti-reflective double curve top sapphire crystal. A luxury presentation case and an owner’s handbook are supplied with every timepiece. The C1 Morgan 3 Wheeler and C1 Morgan Classic chronometers cost £2,250, while the C1 Morgan Aero 8 is £2,795.“We’ve started with three watches, but after that, who knows? It’s exciting,” said Morgan managing director Steve Morris.