Morgan Partners With Christopher Ward To Create Three-Piece Watch Collection

 
7 Mar 2017
by
If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, then a nice watch is a man’s must-have accessory. For Morgan enthusiasts, British company Christopher Ward has not one, not two, but three timepieces to choose from. And they all look, as expected, really beautiful.
Similarly to the three-piece Morgan beer collection, the Morgan watch triplet pays tribute to three of the automaker’s celebrated models: 3 Wheeler, Classic, and Aero 8. Created by Christopher Ward’s senior designer and Morgan’s design head, each watch has a Calibre SH21 Swiss movement.

The C1 Morgan 3 Wheeler Chronometer is housed in a sleek-looking Grand Malvern case, and it echoes some of the design cues of the 3-wheeled motorcar. Inspired by both the modern 3 Wheeler and the 1909 original, the timepiece features an Italian hand-crafted Tiber vintage leather strap.

As for the C1 Morgan Classic Chronometer, this timepiece is all about timeless elegance. Boasting a bespoke finish of the 29-jewel movement, the Domed Opalin dial contrasts nicely with polished nickel indexes. Italian Piccari leather is used for the strap, featuring a polished dress clap and an engraved ‘CW.’

Last, but not least, the C1 Morgan Aero 8 Chronometer oozes with character, just like the car it takes its name from. The name of the game here is “eye catching.” On the one hand, the dial is a mix of matte black and Opalin Azure, while the strap is finished in black on the outside and contrasting red inside.

All three of the Morgan-Christopher Ward watches feature a 40.5-millimeter Marine-grade black DLC steel case, and all boast anti-reflective double curve top sapphire crystal. A luxury presentation case and an owner’s handbook are supplied with every timepiece. The C1 Morgan 3 Wheeler and C1 Morgan Classic chronometers cost £2,250, while the C1 Morgan Aero 8 is £2,795.

“We’ve started with three watches, but after that, who knows? It’s exciting,” said Morgan managing director Steve Morris.

 

Introducing a collection of 3 new Morgan watches by Christopher Ward, created as part of our collaboration and launched today at the Geneva Motor Show. Visit more at www.morgan-motor.co.uk/Christopher-ward #GIMS2017 #MorganxChristopherWard

A post shared by Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:45am PST

