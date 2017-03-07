2017 Skoda Citigo Shows New Face in Geneva, Lack of TSI Engine Disappoints

TSI is already the core of VW Group, but it will become even more so in the next few years as fewer diesel engines are offered. Thus, we don't see what the big deal is - why can't they just have a Citigo 1.0 TSI?The Czech brand is the one assembling all three of A-segment hatchbacks, this, the Up! and SEAT's Mii. And it recently began constructing the 1.0 TSI for the Fabia, Rapid and Octavia. So combining the two seems like a logical decision.The feeling of "sour grapes" is not sweetened much by the facelift because it too is more modest than the one Volkswagen presented a year ago for the Up!. There are no LED taillights or Beets special editions. Instead, the Citigo just gets some nip and tuck around the front.A new grille, re-sculped hood, and front bumper have left it looking like a better version of itself. The revisions result in 34mm of extra bodywork for a total length of 3,597mm. About the best thing about this car are the two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.Unless we are mistaken, this show car is the Citigo Color Edition with contrasting mirrors and roof. But if black and white isn't your thing, Skoda has added a bright color called Kiwi Green.The interior upgrades are described as being "even more refined and more functional." However, all we see is white and blue added to the cluster and better climate control functions. If you want navigation, you're going to have to bring your own via smartphone. The same goes for other things we take for granted.Despite these shortcomings and a maximum of 75 horsepower from the existing 1.0 MPI engine, the Citigo is a great A-to-B sort of city car.