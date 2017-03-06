autoevolution

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance Is Adorned With Diamond Stardust Paint

 
Diamonds are a girl’s best friends, and they are forever. For Rolls-Royce, however, diamonds are used for a different reason. Cue the Ghost Elegance, a long wheelbase model whose paint job was made by craftspeople from 1,000 crushed diamonds.
Upon closer inspection, you can actually see how those diamonds shine through the paintwork like stars on a clear summer night. Rolls-Royce is adamant all of them were “ethically sourced,” a choice of words that alludes to the fact the tiny precious stones were harvested from mines that adhere to strict labor, trade, as well as environmental standards. Good on you, R-R!

The car of a customer whose name wasn’t made public by the ultra-luxury manufacturer, the Ghost Elegance’s paint is christened ‘Diamond Stardust.’ Dubbed as being “the most luxurious and exterior ever seen on a motor car,” this Ghost wears the most expensive paint ever to be used by Rolls-Royce.

The automaker hasn’t said how much the customer has paid for the special touch that makes this car posher than other Ghosts before it, but who cares anyway? Still, Rolls-Royce wants us mere mortals to know that the application process took an extra two days of painting and a further day of finishing.

As far as the cabin is concerned, the chauffeur’s quarters boasts black leather and Mugello Red stitching and piping. The carpets and lambswool footmats are also finished in black, whereas the veneer on the dash and doors is of the Tudor Oak variety. In the rear, the Ghost Excellence is gifted with Selby Grey soft leather. The tartan-style inner pockets of the doors and front seatbacks, though, are the most remarkable of this Rolls-Royce’s interior features.

As with every other Ghost, the Excellence is powered by a BMW-developed 6.6-liter V12 mated to an eight-speed auto. This blunderbuss churns out 571 PS at 5,250 rpm and 780 Nm from as low as 1,500 rpm, figures that help the Ghost EWB shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.0 seconds.
Rolls-Royce Ghost Special Edition Rolls-Royce luxury 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
