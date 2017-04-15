Ford Fiesta ST Driver Crashes in Nurburgring Dust Stom, Hits Barrier Twice

Regardless of the damage they cause, certain Nurburgring crashes are more discreet than others. Well, the one we're here to show you definitely belongs in the camp that will be noticed by anybody around.





We're dealing with a Fiesta ST that met the guardrail on Friday, during the Karfreitag. It's worth noting that the Good Holiday Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ sees the Nurburgring turning into a place of pain - given how many enthusiasts rush to the Nordschleife during this day, the crashes that result are inevitable.As we discovered when driving the now-old Fiesta ST , the Blue Oval's junior hot hatch can be extremely playful, easily allowing its rear end to step out despite the front-wheel-drive nature of the machine.Alas, this can work against the driver when the one behind the wheel doesn't match his or her pace with the level of skill. This seems to be the case here, with the ST driver losing it as the car was stepping into the corner.Such episodes typically happen when a driver suddenly lifts while going into a corner and, once you learn how to master the move, lift-off oversteer can prove to be a hugely entertaining technique. Oh, and by the way, here's a guide on how to use this path to get your car sideways.Returning to the accident we're discussing here, it didn't take long before the Fiesta ST met the barrier on the side of the track, with the subcompact generating a dust storm as it hits the guardrail. And, as we mentioned in the title above, the Ford touched the metallic element on two separate occasions, albeit without appearing to sustain serious damage.Fortunately, the vehicles behind the Fiesta ST managed to keep the distance, so the low-visibility moment didn't lead to any other accident.