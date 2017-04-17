autoevolution

Banana Porsche 911 R Is Final PTS Car, Comes in Signal Yellow with Green Stripes

 
17 Apr 2017
by
Do we need to mention any spec details in order for a Porsche 911 R to be special? Not really, but we have to mention that certain examples of the stick shift special stand out more than others. And we're here to show you one that certainly deserves a place on the attention podium.
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, meet chassis #980 (with a total of 991 units being produced, the factory is almost done with this derivative of the Neunelfer).

You should know that this is the final Paint To Sample example of the clutch-gifted machine. The thing is dressed in Signal Yellow (this matches the yellow brake calipers), using Green main stripes. The latter hue is also featured on the Porsche badging adorning the doors, while the side stripes come in black.

Profanes might look at this Zuffenhausen machine and see a... banana, while those who are kept awake at night by the Porsche crest will want to know that this is the only PTS 911R in Thailand and one of the two that can be found in Southeast Asia.

The cabin of the rear-engined delight we have here brings Signal Yellow to the attention of the driver, since the hue is used for the air vent slats and contrast stitching. The textile elements replacing the door handles, as well as the seat belts come dressed in silver.

Porsche Center Bangkok is the dealer that had the pleasure to deliver this piece of eye candy to its owner, so, if you happen to be traveling to that part of the world, you know where to find the naturally aspirated machine.

Those of you worried about the inevitable drop in the number of Porsche 911 R spottings will be reminded that the German automaker is working to bring us at least two other uber-special Neunelfers that will flood social media once they hit the streets.

We're talking about the 991.2 GT3 RS, as well as about the new GT2. And since both are expected to make their debut by the end of the year, we're eager to bring you the real-world pics of the Porschas.


 

