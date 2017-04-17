Banana Porsche 911 R Is Final PTS Car, Comes in Signal Yellow with Green Stripes

Do we need to mention any spec details in order for a Porsche 911 R to be special? Not really, but we have to mention that certain examples of the stick shift special stand out more than others. And we're here to show you one that certainly deserves a place on the attention podium.





You should know that this is the final Paint To Sample example of the clutch-gifted machine. The thing is dressed in Signal Yellow (this matches the yellow brake calipers), using Green main stripes. The latter hue is also featured on the Porsche badging adorning the doors, while the side stripes come in black.



Profanes might look at this



The cabin of the rear-engined delight we have here brings Signal Yellow to the attention of the driver, since the hue is used for the air vent slats and contrast stitching. The textile elements replacing the door handles, as well as the seat belts come dressed in silver.



Porsche Center Bangkok is the dealer that had the pleasure to deliver this piece of eye candy to its owner, so, if you happen to be traveling to that part of the world, you know where to find the naturally aspirated machine.



Those of you worried about the inevitable drop in the number of Porsche 911 R spottings will be reminded that the German automaker is working to bring us at least two other uber-special Neunelfers that will flood social media once they hit the streets.



We're talking about the





