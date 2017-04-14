autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT R vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Track "Battle" Ends in Slaughter

 
14 Apr 2017, 14:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Affalterbach went all out for transforming the Grand Tourer-ish Mercedes-AMG GT into a track-friendly animal with the help of the GT R derivative. So how does the Beast of the Green Hell (this was the official nickname of the machine, compare to a performance hero that has been taming tracks for quite a while now, namely the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?
The answer you'll get today comes from a track comparison that involved the Contidrome. You know, the German test track of the famous tire producer.

Auto Bild took the 585 hp three-pointed star demon around the all-technical course, comparing the time with that of the 500 hp Rennsport Neunelfer, hence the quotes in the title above.

We can't pretend to have forgotten Nurburgring lap times of the two German missiles, so we have to throw a spoiler at you be mentioning these.

While the naturally aspirated Porscha is a 7:20 car, the GT R managed to lap the Nordschleife in 7:10. And since the latter time was achieved by German publication Sport Auto, the Beast could be even quicker in the hands of an official hooner.

On many occasions, track time battles are actually a turn-based game. In this case, it all means that, while the GT R might easily dominate the GT3 RS, you shouldn't expect that result to last. And it's enough to look at the current Zuffenhausen prototype fauna to understand why.

For one thing, Porsche is now testing the 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 RS. Then there's the maniacal 2018 911 GT2, which we discussed earlier today, when we showed you the freshest spy shots of the thing.

And while it's too early to speculate on the Nordschleife lap time of the facelifted GT3 RS, an earlier GT2 rumor talks about a Porsche estimate placing the rear-wheel-drive special at 7:05. So the show will definitely go on.

mercedes-amg gt r porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Mercedes-AMG
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78