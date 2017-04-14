Mercedes-AMG GT R vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS Track "Battle" Ends in Slaughter

Affalterbach went all out for transforming the Grand Tourer-ish Mercedes-AMG GT into a track-friendly animal with the help of the GT R derivative. So how does the Beast of the Green Hell (this was the official nickname of the machine, compare to a performance hero that has been taming tracks for quite a while now, namely the Porsche 911 GT3 RS?





The answer you'll get today comes from a track comparison that involved the Contidrome. You know, the German test track of the famous tire producer.Auto Bild took the 585 hp three-pointed star demon around the all-technical course, comparing the time with that of the 500 hp Rennsport Neunelfer, hence the quotes in the title above.We can't pretend to have forgotten Nurburgring lap times of the two German missiles, so we have to throw a spoiler at you be mentioning these.While the naturally aspirated Porscha is a 7:20 car, the GT R managed to lap the Nordschleife in 7:10. And since the latter time was achieved by German publication Sport Auto, the Beast could be even quicker in the hands of an official hooner.On many occasions, track time battles are actually a turn-based game. In this case, it all means that, while the GT R might easily dominate the GT3 RS, you shouldn't expect that result to last. And it's enough to look at the current Zuffenhausen prototype fauna to understand why.For one thing, Porsche is now testing the 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 RS . Then there's the maniacal 2018 911 GT2, which we discussed earlier today, when we showed you the freshest spy shots of the thing.And while it's too early to speculate on the Nordschleife lap time of the facelifted GT3 RS, an earlier GT2 rumor talks about a Porsche estimate placing the rear-wheel-drive special at 7:05. So the show will definitely go on.