RS3 Sedan, RS5 and TT RS Mark U.S. Debut of Audi Sport in New York

And that is, in fact, the news here. Because if you don't like these cars, they have more to come, like an RS Q5 or a convertible. As a performance division, Audi Sport is playing second fiddle to, even in New York. As cool as 400 horsepower coupes are, a 500 horsepower-coupe is just better.Still, the Crimson sweetness that is the RS5 got out attention. It's destined for a track battle with the C63 Coupe . Will it break under pressure when faced with a V8 or will the quattrohelp it along?There are times when people just want to go fast in a straight line. And it's for them that Audi slapped a huge (for this class) 2.5-liter engine under the hood of the RS3 and TT RS.Both of them follow similar philosophies, sending most of their power to the front. But the butterfly exhaust systems and carbon ceramic brake options suggest Audi Sport has honed the cars for the track.The TT RS starts at $64,900, making you wonder how many people will pick this over a Corvette or ATS-V. Virtually everybody I know would get the $52,500 BMW M2 or the Porsche Cayman S. Still, you can't laugh at 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds or call it a hairdresser's car.Both of them are scheduled to hit the market this summer. But you'll have to wait until next year for the RS5 Coupe . By that time, we should have more data on the RS5 Sportback, a five-door that's one of 9 models planned for the U.S. by 2019.And that is, in fact, the news here. Because if you don't like these cars, they have more to come, like an RS Q5 or a convertible.