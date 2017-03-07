2018 Audi RS5 Looks Sexy in Geneva, But Is 450 HP Enough?

Audi has indeed revealed a brand new RS model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. It's the second generation of the RS5 Coupe, and nearly everything we said about it is true.





Confirming speculation that has been around since 2015, the RS5 forwent the 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 and adopted a twin-turbo V6, which at 2.9 liters has slightly less displacement than the S4/S5.The powertrain is, of course, shared with the new Porsche Panamera 4S and the output has increased from 440 in the Porker to 450 PS, matched by 600 Nm of torque, 170 Nm more than in the old RS5.Like the M4, the RS coupe hasn't managed to shed that much weight through downsizing. However, 60 kilograms shows that they tried. Despite this, we are disappointed with the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 3.9 seconds. While it might be an improvement, the TT RS is faster. As usual, the top speed is either 250 or 280 km/h, depending on your bank account (155 or 174 mph).Power is distributed through a 40:60 quattro system and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, so no more twin-clutch. Optionally, you will be able to order a mechanical rear differential to further air handling.While it is undoubtedly a sleek car, the RS5 somehow doesn't have the same wow factor as the previous generation did way back in the day. This is particularly bad when you consider that the M4 looks hot with its new Competition Pack. Between the Cadillac ATS-V, the Lexus RC F, Alfa's sexy Giulia QV and the mighty C63 S, Audi has no shortage of sleek rivals.In Geneva, we see a dark blue RS5 with all the options imaginable. It's got a carbon front splitter, carbon mirrors, carbon ceramic brakes, carbon side skirts and an optional Sport exhaust system with black trim. The interior isn't exactly mind-blowing either, just an S5 with better seats and some badging.We think Audi needs to do what BMW did and make a track-focused special edition. However, if you are blown away by the twin-turbo RS5, know that European sales will start in May this year.