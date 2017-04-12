Honda Reveals Clarity PHEV and EV in New York

While other automakers are boasting about their platforms being able to support PHEVs, Honda has gone ahead and just added the plug-in and EV versions of the Clarity
. Who knew they could do that?
Yesterday, we were talking about how the Insight
is technically the first hybrid car offered in America, which at least proves that they've been at it a really long time. While that nameplate has been killed off, the Clarity, which started off as an FCV, is now the flag bearer.
So, the New York International Auto Show plays host to the Clarity plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicle. They both look about the same and even come with partially covered rear wheels that remind us of the Insight.Let's talk powertrains
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid motivates its front wheels using a single electric motor. This delivers a maximum output of 181 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque and relies on the help of a 17-kWh battery pack and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine acting as a generator. No, it's not a turbo.
But the numbers are that impressive, as the total range is only 330 miles (42 electric), about the same as some modern EVs. The EPA rating of 105 MPGe combined suggests the car has been geared towards maximum efficiency, so just like the fuel-cell model, it's aimed at geeks like us.
The Clarity Electric, meanwhile, does what it does with 161 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, so the engine tuning is a little different, but it carries less weight.
The battery pack is bigger at 25.5 kWh. But the current Nissan Leaf has 30 kWh, and the next one is confirmed to have twice as much. Can you tell Honda is new at this game?
The fuel-cell model, debuting in New York as a forest green color, will be available this supper. The blue Clarity Electric will hit the market later this year. A Prius-fighting Clarity Hybrid has been announced for 2018.