autoevolution

Honda Reveals Clarity PHEV and EV in New York

 
12 Apr 2017, 20:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
While other automakers are boasting about their platforms being able to support PHEVs, Honda has gone ahead and just added the plug-in and EV versions of the Clarity. Who knew they could do that?
Yesterday, we were talking about how the Insight is technically the first hybrid car offered in America, which at least proves that they've been at it a really long time. While that nameplate has been killed off, the Clarity, which started off as an FCV, is now the flag bearer.

So, the New York International Auto Show plays host to the Clarity plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicle. They both look about the same and even come with partially covered rear wheels that remind us of the Insight.Let's talk powertrains
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid motivates its front wheels using a single electric motor. This delivers a maximum output of 181 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque and relies on the help of a 17-kWh battery pack and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine acting as a generator. No, it's not a turbo.

But the numbers are that impressive, as the total range is only 330 miles (42 electric), about the same as some modern EVs. The EPA rating of 105 MPGe combined suggests the car has been geared towards maximum efficiency, so just like the fuel-cell model, it's aimed at geeks like us.

The Clarity Electric, meanwhile, does what it does with 161 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, so the engine tuning is a little different, but it carries less weight.

The battery pack is bigger at 25.5 kWh. But the current Nissan Leaf has 30 kWh, and the next one is confirmed to have twice as much. Can you tell Honda is new at this game?

The fuel-cell model, debuting in New York as a forest green color, will be available this supper. The blue Clarity Electric will hit the market later this year. A Prius-fighting Clarity Hybrid has been announced for 2018.
Honda Clarity Honda Clarity PHEV Honda green 2017 New York Auto Show
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HONDA Testdrives:

2015 HONDA CR-V 9-Speed Automatic73
2015 HONDA Civic61
2015 HONDA CR-V68
2015 Honda Fit75
2015 Honda Civic Si Coupe63
HONDA Civic59
HONDA Accord67
HONDA CR-V 52
HONDA CR-Z 65
HONDA Insight 62