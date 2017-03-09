Honda Teases Clarity Electric And Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

Geneva isn’t over yet, but Honda is already looking to the next major auto show on the calendar. After revealing the FK8 Civic Type R
in production-ready form, the Japanese automaker now looks forward to introducing two more variants of the Clarity: the plug-in hybrid and the fully-electric model.
All we have until the world debut, which is set for the 2017 New York Auto Show in April, is a blurry and not exactly telling teaser photo. From it, we can tell that the Clarity Fuel Cell
is flanked by its two siblings on either of its sides, though there’s not much in the way of visual changes between them. Same headlights, same bumper design, same everything basically.
Considering how Hyundai differentiates the Ioniq Hybrid from the plug-in hybrid and electric derivates
, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Honda is pulling the same trick with the Clarity range. Still, the Japanese company is suggesting that “unique design elements”
are in the offing, as is a “fun-to-drive DNA”
one expects from a Honda and seating for five occupants.
The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is confirmed to launch in all 50 states later this year for MY 2018, with Honda
expecting it to become the volume leader in the Clarity family. The automaker further teases us with some details regarding the inner workings of the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. These are the “hyper-efficient gasoline-hybrid extended range mode,”
and in excess of 40 miles or 64 kilometers in all-electric mode. Pretty good stats, I’d say.
As for the Clarity Electric, Honda revealed the following thing about its upcoming BEV: it “will be the first affordable, mid-size, five-passenger battery electric vehicle.”
This line corroborates with a recent report
on what to expect from the Clarity Electric, and that is a range of 80 miles (129 kilometers). The report also suggests a starting price in the ballpark of $35k before incentives.
In related news, Honda and Hitachi
have joined forces to develop and sell electric motors. The joint venture’s name will be revealed this month.