2018 Honda Civic Type R Makes Production Debut in Geneva, Packs 320 HP

 
7 Mar 2017
by
More body, more wings, more red - the second generation of the turbocharged Civic Type R made its global debut today at the Geneva Motor Show. It's the hot hatch America has been waiting for, ready to show the Golf GTI that less is never more.
The only bad news is that the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo hasn't been tuned much further. But 320 horsepower (DIN) and 400 Nm is still more than any other FWD hot hatch out there. Oh, and those figures should become 316 hp and 296 pound-feet of torque by the time the Type R makes it accross the big pond.

Switching to the Civic X platform makes a world of difference for the Type R. Body rigidity has gone up by 38%, which is a huge deal for any sportscar. The tracks are wider, which means it will corner flatter and possibly give us another ballistic Nurburgring lap time.Honda gets us!
While the Alfa Romeo 4C and that new Alpine A110 are auto-only, Honda knows that the people who want a big wing on their car need to row their own six-speed manual. But that doesn't mean they've taken a low-tech approach. There's a new drive-mode selector that lets you decide between devowering pets and emitting as little CO2 as possible.

The 2018 Civic Type R will also have a rev-match system to blip the throttle for you and a set of adaptive dampers, so you don't have to feel jealous of Golf GTI owners.

Some say that the outward appearance isn't on par with the outgoing Type R. But in person, it's still looks like the most aggressive red rooster, just with a bit of LED polish. The best view is from the back, which is what most drivers will see anyway. Tall horns sprout from the trunk to support the wing, while a tripple set of exhaust pipes makes the uninitiated ask "what kind of Ferrari is that?"

As you might have noticed, this story is lacking a few details. But that's because Honda hasn't released performance numbers or the price. So stay tuned for more.

