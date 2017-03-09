Harley-Davidson Introduces New Street Rod For Young Urban Riders

With Buell getting shut down
again and the new Hesketh
costing both your arms and kidneys, where can you get a sporty, classic looking V-twin motorcycle? Worry not as Harley-Davidson is here to take care of that by releasing its all-new Street Rod.
H-D already had the Street 750
for younger city dwellers, so how’s the new Street Rod special? Well, the main idea is that the latter tries to be less of a cruiser and more of a standard naked bike, perfect for riding around busy streets.
Although it looks much like the Street 750 and is powered by a similar V-twin, the Street Rod is quite different if you put the two side-by-side for a detailed inspection.
The first thing thing that catches your eye is the different proportions of the bike. The Street Rod is more compact, higher and comes with a different rake angle. If you want the hard numbers, the new model’s seat height measures 765 mm (compared to 710 mm on the Street 750), the ground clearance grew at 205 mm (from 145 mm), while the rake shrunk to 27 degrees (from 32 degrees).
The wheelbase is 25 mm shorter and, if you look closely, you’ll also notice an USD fork along twin discs at the front. All these changes along with an increased leaning angle mean the Street Rod should be a lot more maneuverable in city traffic.
Power is also up a bit thanks to an increase of compression ratio and the adoption of twin-port fuel injection. The new High Output Revolution-X V-Twin cranks 65 Nm of torque (6 Nm more than the Street 750) and an unspecified amount of horsepower. Maybe around 70 or so.
Other changes include a slightly different fuel tank, new seat, tail, and flat bars along with a redesigned headlight cowl. ABS
will come as standard in Europe and it will be offered as an optional in the US ($750).
Speaking about prices, the North American market will get it for $8,699, while Europe will pay €8,465. Color choices are limited to Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim or Olive Gold.