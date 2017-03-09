autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Harley-Davidson Introduces New Street Rod For Young Urban Riders

 
9 Mar 2017, 13:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
With Buell getting shut down again and the new Hesketh costing both your arms and kidneys, where can you get a sporty, classic looking V-twin motorcycle? Worry not as Harley-Davidson is here to take care of that by releasing its all-new Street Rod.
H-D already had the Street 750 for younger city dwellers, so how’s the new Street Rod special? Well, the main idea is that the latter tries to be less of a cruiser and more of a standard naked bike, perfect for riding around busy streets.

Although it looks much like the Street 750 and is powered by a similar V-twin, the Street Rod is quite different if you put the two side-by-side for a detailed inspection.

The first thing thing that catches your eye is the different proportions of the bike. The Street Rod is more compact, higher and comes with a different rake angle. If you want the hard numbers, the new model’s seat height measures 765 mm (compared to 710 mm on the Street 750), the ground clearance grew at 205 mm (from 145 mm), while the rake shrunk to 27 degrees (from 32 degrees).

The wheelbase is 25 mm shorter and, if you look closely, you’ll also notice an USD fork along twin discs at the front. All these changes along with an increased leaning angle mean the Street Rod should be a lot more maneuverable in city traffic.

Power is also up a bit thanks to an increase of compression ratio and the adoption of twin-port fuel injection. The new High Output Revolution-X V-Twin cranks 65 Nm of torque (6 Nm more than the Street 750) and an unspecified amount of horsepower. Maybe around 70 or so.

Other changes include a slightly different fuel tank, new seat, tail, and flat bars along with a redesigned headlight cowl. ABS will come as standard in Europe and it will be offered as an optional in the US ($750).

Speaking about prices, the North American market will get it for $8,699, while Europe will pay €8,465. Color choices are limited to Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim or Olive Gold.

harley-davidson street rod Harley-Davidson neo-retro power cruiser naked
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78