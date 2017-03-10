2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Goes Official, Packs 8.9 kWh Battery

Following the Hybrid version of the Niro
, Kia furthers the crossover’s lineup with the Plug-In Hybrid. Presented in Geneva and planned to go on sale in the third quarter of the year, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid borrows many innards from the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, including the 8.9 kWh Li-Ion polymer battery.
At 8.9 kWh capacity, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid’s battery boasts 5.7 times the capacity of the regular hybrid’s 1.56 kWh pack. And as expected from Kia
, the electric engine is also sourced from Hyundai. At 44.5 kW, which is 61 metric horsepower or 60 ponies
, it’s more potent than the electric motor the South Korean company uses in the Niro Hybrid. Given this change, the run to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 10.8 seconds, which is 0.7 seconds better.
In EV Mode, the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is capable of more than 55 kilometers (34 miles) in the NEDC cycle. In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Kappa series 1.6-liter GDI offers 105 PS (77 kW) and 147 Nm. Total system output is rated at 141 PS (139 hp) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft).
To help the Niro Plug-In Hybrid be as efficient as possible, Kia offers an impressive array of bits and bobs, including regenerative braking, ECO Driving Assistant System, Coasting Guide Control, and a feature called Predictive Energy Control. The latter works in conjunction with the cruise control and satellite navigation, automatically deciding the perfect time for recharging the lithium-ion polymer battery pack and when to use the electric juice.
Separating the Niro Plug-In Hybrid from its plugless counterpart is blue-painted trim for the front and rear bumper blades, blue-painted air vent surrounds, Eco Plug-In badging, and the unique 16-inch alloy wheels. In terms of safety, autonomous emergency braking is on the menu, as are forward collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision warning.
Early in 2018, the Niro family will be complete with the introduction of the Electric model
, which has been confirmed to share Ioniq Electric bobs.