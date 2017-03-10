2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Goes Official, Packs 8.9 kWh Battery

autoevolution
Following the Hybrid version of the Niro, Kia furthers the crossover’s lineup with the Plug-In Hybrid. Presented in Geneva and planned to go on sale in the third quarter of the year, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid borrows many innards from the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, including the 8.9 kWh Li-Ion polymer battery.
At 8.9 kWh capacity, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid’s battery boasts 5.7 times the capacity of the regular hybrid’s 1.56 kWh pack. And as expected from Kia, the electric engine is also sourced from Hyundai. At 44.5 kW, which is 61 metric horsepower or 60 ponies, it’s more potent than the electric motor the South Korean company uses in the Niro Hybrid. Given this change, the run to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 10.8 seconds, which is 0.7 seconds better.

In EV Mode, the 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is capable of more than 55 kilometers (34 miles) in the NEDC cycle. In terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Kappa series 1.6-liter GDI offers 105 PS (77 kW) and 147 Nm. Total system output is rated at 141 PS (139 hp) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft).

To help the Niro Plug-In Hybrid be as efficient as possible, Kia offers an impressive array of bits and bobs, including regenerative braking, ECO Driving Assistant System, Coasting Guide Control, and a feature called Predictive Energy Control. The latter works in conjunction with the cruise control and satellite navigation, automatically deciding the perfect time for recharging the lithium-ion polymer battery pack and when to use the electric juice.

Separating the Niro Plug-In Hybrid from its plugless counterpart is blue-painted trim for the front and rear bumper blades, blue-painted air vent surrounds, Eco Plug-In badging, and the unique 16-inch alloy wheels. In terms of safety, autonomous emergency braking is on the menu, as are forward collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision warning.

Early in 2018, the Niro family will be complete with the introduction of the Electric model, which has been confirmed to share Ioniq Electric bobs.
