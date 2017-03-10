Girls at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

autoevolution
We came to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show for the cars, but we stayed there for the girls. As usual, the first major event of the European calendar is the most exciting. Spring is always in the air. Attitudes are positive and sexy dresses are just what we need to wash away the winter blues. It's probably why there are so many convertibles too.
The major automakers are always going to play it a little too safe because they don't want to be called sexist. However, if they really didn't want to risk that at all, they should have hired buff men instead. That wouldn't have been much fun for us guys, though, right?

Experience has told us that no young woman will ever spend two hours preparing for a motor show to be insulted by something like "you look great next to that half million euro car." Beauty really does make the world go round.

Even if they didn't have much to show in the new cars department, the Italians kept things interesting with girls that matched the cars' in attire and attitude. What's more, the Jeep, Maserati or Mopar ladies did the same thing.

I know people think I'm a Skoda fan, but every year their girls come dressed in these sexy satin dresses, making it impossible not to stare. Volkswagen never does that.

But as usual, if you want the most visual impact, you've got to go to the smaller companies and the tuners. This cool little video we got from Auto Bild shows a lady greeting us in Chinese, even though she's German... or something.

But if you're after that "I only speak Russian" look, check out the beauties at the DMC stand. They give you the feeling that they know absolutely nothing about a Lamborghini Huracan other than what pose works best with the gold wheels.

