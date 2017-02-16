autoevolution

Kia Niro Electric Confirmed For 2018, To Use Hyundai Ioniq Electric’s Drivetrain

 
16 Feb 2017, 12:58 UTC ·
by
After the Niro Hybrid, Kia’s eco-friendly crossover SUV will welcome a plug-in hybrid variant to the lineup in March. A third derivative is also in the cards: the 2018 Kia Niro Electric.
Speaking to AutoRAI, Kia Motors Europe chief operating officer Michael Cole let the cat out of the bag. "The [new] model will get the same hardware as the Hyundai Ioniq Electric.” Hyundai’s electric SUV has already been spied, so it’s only a matter of time until the Niro Electric will follow suit.

But first, Kia will introduce the Niro Plug-In Hybrid, packing the same bits and bobs as the sister company’s Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid. Starting with a 105 PS (104 hp) 1.6-liter Kappa engine, the powertrain further consists of a 43.5 PS (43 hp) electric motor. The total system output of the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid is rated at 141 PS (139 hp) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque.

The battery comes in the form of an 8.9 kWh Li-Ion polymer unit, which offers more than 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric driving range based on Hyundai’s estimates. In the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid’s case, it’s wise to expect a slightly lower electric range due to a number of factors, including more curb weight and a less aerodynamic exterior design.

Regarding the 2018 Kia Niro Electric, its underpinnings will consist of an electric motor with 120 PS (118 horsepower) and 295 Nm (218 lb-ft) on tap. A 28 kWh battery juices up the motor with a range of 280 kilometers or 174 miles on a full charge. According to the EPA, that’d be 124 miles or 200 kilometers. South Korea’s driving cycle, meanwhile, deems the Ioniq Electric's battery good for just about 169 kilometers or 105 miles.

On an ending note, it should be mentioned that Hyundai made it clear it intends to extend the Ioniq Electric’s EPA-rated range from 124 to 200 miles by 2018.” This might mean that a bigger battery is in the offing from the South Korean automaker and, most likely, for Kia as well. That said, let’s wait and see what the Niro Electric has in store for us.

Editor's note:

2017 Kia Niro Hybrid pictured.
Kia Niro electric Kia plug-in hybrid SUV Hybrid crossover
 
