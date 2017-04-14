autoevolution

Alfa Romeo UK Prices Giulia Veloce From GBP 37,935

 
Acting as a buffer between the regular Giulia and the go-faster Quadrifoglio, the Veloce tries to be the best of both worlds. But in the United Kingdom, you can’t have it with the 2.2-liter turbo diesel, nor with Q4 all-wheel-drive. Thanks, Alfa Romeo!
That’s not the only thing the Italian automaker has done wrong with its right-hand drive Giulia for the UK market. Case in point is the Quadrifoglio, which Alfa Romeo promised to come with a manual as well, but all the Brits have got is the auto. Now that my nitpicking is over, let’s remember that Alfa finally offers the rear-wheel-drive sedan we’ve all been waiting for since the 75.

And in Veloce attire, it certainly is a tempting proposition for a car in the compact executive segment. Priced from £37,935 in UK-spec form, the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce ships with RWD and a 2.0-liter turbo with 280 horsepower on tap. Torque is hefty too: 400 Nm available from 2,250 rpm.

Based on the high-spec Giulia Speciale, the Veloce can shoot to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds, and keeps on accelerating until the speedo shows 149 miles per hour. The all-wheel-driven Euro model, meanwhile, is five tenths quicker to 62 miles per hour. In the UK-spec variant’s defense, the 2.0-liter four-banger returns 46.3 mpg combined, which is pretty respectable by all means.

The Veloce also happens to be very well equipped from the get-go, with standard goodies that include 18-inch 10-spoke Turbine alloy wheels, big brakes, dual-zone climate control, and the 8.8-inch Alfa Connect infotainment system. It’s also utmost safe, with the Euro NCAP rating the Giulia 98 percent for passenger safety. All Giulia variants come as standard with Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition, and cruise control with speed limiter, among others.

The Veloce-exclusive Misano Blue paint (pictured), on the other hand, is an optional extra that's definitely worth taking into consideration.
