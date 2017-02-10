Alfa Romeo Official Says The Giulia Sportwagon Won’t Happen

Ever since the Giulia sedan caught our eyes in 2015, hearsay argued that a wagon body style will follow at some point in time. Yet the Giulia Sportwagon
won’t happen because the Stelvio is already good enough as a family car. In the meantime, we have also heard that the Giulia is expected to lose two of its doors.
As long as Alfa Romeo doesn't confirm the coupe rumor,
I’m afraid it will remain just that. In the case of the estate, however, manufacturing chief Alfredo Altavilla let it slip that Alfa will “not to do a Giulia Sportwagon.”
The writing was on the wall if you ask me, especially now that high-riding SUVs are used as family cars. Speaking to Car Magazine
, Altavilla furthered his claim: “Do we really need it if the Stelvio SUV drives that well?”
Point made.
On a global scale, Alfa Romeo
currently has five products to brag with: the MiTo supermini, Giulietta compact hatchback, Giulia sedan, Stelvio sport utility vehicle, and 4C mid-engine sports car. The MiTo, unfortunately, won’t survive.
The Giulietta’s fate, meanwhile, is full of unanswered questions. Car journos suggest that the switch to the Giorgio architecture will see the Giulietta’s replacement go RWD, but nothing is certain for now. According to Alfa Romeo’s future product plan
, the company expects to introduce not one, but two models in the compact segment by the end of the decade or thereabout.
Considering how modular the Giorgio platform is, I think that Alfa Romeo’s wish is to duke it out on equal footing with the rear- and all-wheel-drive BMW 1 Series. Other than the Italian automaker’s onslaught, FCA wants to use the Giorgio platform for other applications as well. Jeep, Dodge, and Maserati
are on the shortlist according to latest reports, and I’m perfectly fine with it.
What Fiat Chrysler is trying to accomplish with the Giorgio vehicle architecture, in a nutshell, is to outdo Volkswagen at its own game.