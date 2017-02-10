autoevolution

Alfa Romeo Official Says The Giulia Sportwagon Won’t Happen

 
10 Feb 2017, 11:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ever since the Giulia sedan caught our eyes in 2015, hearsay argued that a wagon body style will follow at some point in time. Yet the Giulia Sportwagon won’t happen because the Stelvio is already good enough as a family car. In the meantime, we have also heard that the Giulia is expected to lose two of its doors.
As long as Alfa Romeo doesn't confirm the coupe rumor, I’m afraid it will remain just that. In the case of the estate, however, manufacturing chief Alfredo Altavilla let it slip that Alfa will “not to do a Giulia Sportwagon.”

The writing was on the wall if you ask me, especially now that high-riding SUVs are used as family cars. Speaking to Car Magazine, Altavilla furthered his claim: “Do we really need it if the Stelvio SUV drives that well?” Point made.

On a global scale, Alfa Romeo currently has five products to brag with: the MiTo supermini, Giulietta compact hatchback, Giulia sedan, Stelvio sport utility vehicle, and 4C mid-engine sports car. The MiTo, unfortunately, won’t survive.

The Giulietta’s fate, meanwhile, is full of unanswered questions. Car journos suggest that the switch to the Giorgio architecture will see the Giulietta’s replacement go RWD, but nothing is certain for now. According to Alfa Romeo’s future product plan, the company expects to introduce not one, but two models in the compact segment by the end of the decade or thereabout.

Considering how modular the Giorgio platform is, I think that Alfa Romeo’s wish is to duke it out on equal footing with the rear- and all-wheel-drive BMW 1 Series. Other than the Italian automaker’s onslaught, FCA wants to use the Giorgio platform for other applications as well. Jeep, Dodge, and Maserati are on the shortlist according to latest reports, and I’m perfectly fine with it.

What Fiat Chrysler is trying to accomplish with the Giorgio vehicle architecture, in a nutshell, is to outdo Volkswagen at its own game.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Sportwagon FCA Alfa Romeo Giulia RWD Alfa Romeo Giorgio Alfa Romeo Stelvio
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our ALFA ROMEO Testdrives:

ALFA ROMEO Giulietta 1750 TBi Quadrifoglio Verde 64
ALFA ROMEO 159 67
ALFA ROMEO MiTo 63