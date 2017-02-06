FCA Is One of the Super Bowl's Big Spenders In Air Time With Alfa Romeo Ads

The Super Bowl
has grown to the rank of a festival when commercials are concerned, and the cost of air time alone has reached astronomical values.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is one of this year’s big spenders when air time is concerned, and this year was dedicated to a single brand from its portfolio - Alfa Romeo.
Three commercials were aired, and all of them promoted the Giulia, the mid-sized sedan with Italian flair. Two of the spots had a 30-second length, but the third was one minute long, making it twice as expensive to show on TV than the norm.
According to Kantar Media, the average cost of a 30-second ad in the 2017 Super Bowl could exceed $5 million, which could mean that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spent about $20 million just to have its commercials on the air
. In 2016, Jeep was the only brand promoted by FCA during the Super Bowl, mainly because it celebrated its 75th Anniversary.
Alfa Romeo has launched the Giulia
in the USA, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles needed to remind Americans that this brand exists, and that its products are different from their rivals. In typical Italian style, Alfa Romeo’s ads underlined passion and emotion, two elements that are supposed to attract customers to the brand’s latest product.
This year, Alfa Romeo will also launch the Stelvio in the USA
, which marks the first SUV
from the Milanese brand. SUVs are incredibly popular across the world, but Alfa Romeo needs to sell the Giulia and the Stelvio in as many units as possible to help the FCA’s division become profitable.
In 2016, The Italian-American corporation has matched the budget of Pepsi for Super Bowl commercial air time. Last year, both companies spent $19.2 million just to pay for their ads to be aired during the sports event. Back in 2015, FCA spent $30.8 million on air time during the Super Bowl.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has consistently been one of the two largest spending advertisers in the last five editions of the Super Bowl, Detroit News
informs. Sales figures will show if the expense was justified.