McLaren Starts Production Of The 720S In Woking

 
11 Apr 2017, 13:47 UTC ·
by
As a fully fledged manufacturer, McLaren’s story took off with the 12C in 2010. Currently known as the first-gen Super Series, the 12C morphed into the 650S, but now, the 720S is the norm for the British automaker in this segment. Having made its debut last month, the all-new model finally moves to series production.
April 2017 also marks the end of the P11 line with the final example of the first-generation Super Series rolling off the assembly line. The 650S and 675LT will be missed, alright, but bear in mind the 720S (P14) is a far superior supercar breed. Of course, a go-faster Longtail derivative is in the offing.

720S ‘Job#1’ is the Glacier White-painted example pictured above. The first of 15 new McLaren models confirmed to be introduced by the end of 2022, the 720S is an exquisite machine, hand-assembled by craftsmen, and packing a 4.0-liter variant of a Nissan-derived twin-turbocharged V8 powerplant.

More dynamically capable than the 650S it replaces, lighter and more visually intriguing, the 720S can accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in just 2.8 seconds, onto a top end of 212 mph (341 km/h). The most astonishing performance stat is 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h), which takes just 7.8 clicks.

Priced from £208,600 in its domestic market, the 720S can get very expensive the moment you even look at the options list. Some extra attention from McLaren Special Operations can ramp things up even further, as proven by the one-off Velocity we’ve talked about not that long ago. More to the point, the in-house tuning treatment crept the price to an eye-watering £335k.

“The new McLaren 720S entering volume production is a momentous occasion for McLaren Automotive, marking the first time since the company was formed in 2010 that we have replaced a model family with an all-new generation,” said Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren’s automotive division.


 

