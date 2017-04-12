autoevolution

McLaren Debuts 720S And 570GT Commemorative Edition In China

 
12 Apr 2017, 12:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following the completion of the last example of the first-generation Super Series, McLaren is entering a new chapter as an automaker. Other than the 720S, the Woking-based marque has another surprise in store for the Chinese gearheads at the Auto Shanghai 2017 in the form of the 570GT Commemorative Edition.
“Commemorative what now?” Created to mark three years since McLaren entered the Chinese market, the limited-run model is finished in Pacific Blue and features jet black and Areia luxury Nappa leather. Even the luggage compartment is dressed in the swanky combo, whereas the floor mats are finished in Areia. The Carbon Black steering wheel reminds the driver that this is indeed a high-performance machine, as do the Carbon Black seat belts.

Further enhancing the 570GT's physique is a flurry of McLaren Special Operations-specific carbon fiber components (rear bumper, wing, door skirt, front splitter, and blade), plus four lightweight forged alloy wheels and exhaust tips finished in Stealth. And as with every other 570GT, the beating heart McLaren’s most comfortable road car yet is a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8.

The 720S, by comparison, uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It also happens to be sensibly more potent than the engine in the first-generation Super Series, packing 720 PS (710 HP) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of force-fed savagery. Performance figures are breathtaking, but what’s even more impressive about the newest McLaren supercar of them all is the handling-enhancing trickery.

The Proactive Chassis Control II is the most important upgrade of them all, closely followed by something called Variable Drift Control. Only available in Sport and Track modes, VDC does exactly what the label reads: it waters down the nannies as much as the driver wants, augmenting sideways action when the backroad is twisty and the mood is right for all-out driving.

“McLaren has enjoyed three years of success in China and we are delighted to be premiering the new 720S at Auto Shanghai 2017 as we look forward to further growth in this market,” said McLaren chief exec Mike Flewitt.
mclaren 570gt Special Edition McLaren 720S China McLaren Auto Shanghai 2017 supercar
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79