“McLaren has enjoyed three years of success in “Commemorative what now?” Created to mark three years since McLaren entered the Chinese market, the limited-run model is finished in Pacific Blue and features jet black and Areia luxury Nappa leather. Even the luggage compartment is dressed in the swanky combo, whereas the floor mats are finished in Areia. The Carbon Black steering wheel reminds the driver that this is indeed a high-performance machine, as do the Carbon Black seat belts.Further enhancing the 570GT's physique is a flurry of McLaren Special Operations-specific carbon fiber components (rear bumper, wing, door skirt, front splitter, and blade), plus four lightweight forged alloy wheels and exhaust tips finished in Stealth. And as with every other 570GT , the beating heart McLaren’s most comfortable road car yet is a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8.The 720S , by comparison, uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It also happens to be sensibly more potent than the engine in the first-generation Super Series, packing 720 PS (710) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of force-fed savagery. Performance figures are breathtaking, but what’s even more impressive about the newest McLaren supercar of them all is the handling-enhancing trickery.The Proactive Chassis Control II is the most important upgrade of them all, closely followed by something called Variable Drift Control . Only available in Sport and Track modes,does exactly what the label reads: it waters down the nannies as much as the driver wants, augmenting sideways action when the backroad is twisty and the mood is right for all-out driving.“McLaren has enjoyed three years of success in China and we are delighted to be premiering the new 720S at Auto Shanghai 2017 as we look forward to further growth in this market,” said McLaren chief exec Mike Flewitt.