McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT To Cost $2.5 Million

Nobody can tell, at the present moment, if McLaren will ever be tempted to reimagine the F1 hypercar for the 21st century. What’s 100 percent sure, however, is that a grand tourer with hypercar go-faster attributes is slated to become a reality in 2019.
A product of the Ultimate Series on behalf of the McLaren Special Operations department, the yet-unnamed model currently wears the BP23 project codename and it is confirmed to receive a three-seat layout. But as compared to its indirect predecessor with a thumpin’ great naturally aspirated BMW V12 tower-of-power, the BP23
relies on high-tech hybrid propulsion.
The engine is still a mystery at this point in time, but considering McLaren introduced a 4.0-liter variant of the company’s twin-turbo V8 with the 720S
, you can take a guess what’s what. The Macca boys also let it slip that the BP23 will offer the “most aerodynamic”
qualities and the “most powerful”
powertrain McLaren ever offered in a road-going car. Given these details, it shouldn’t come as a surprise all 106 units are already pre-sold.
Now that we got to the subject of money, have a guess about the retail price of this bad boy. According to Automotive News
, the BP23 will kick off from £2 million in its home market, which works out at $2.5 million at current exchange rates. I’m bad with numbers, but my friends tell me $2.5 mil is a helluva lot of dolla dolla bill y'all.
To put that number into perspective, the BP23 is more expensive than what Bugatti charges for the awe-inspiring Chiron
and Pagani for the fan-bleeding-tastic Huayra Roadster
. The deposit on the BP23 is also mind-boggling, with Automotive News underlining that customers ponied up “a five-figure sum.”
Somehow similar to how Ferrari does its thing, the 106 customers in question “had to have a history buying McLarens.”
On an ending note, can you imagine what McLaren is cooking up as a replacement for the P1 hypercar
if the BP23 promises the things mentioned above? The Macca boys are on a bit of a roll, no doubt about that.