autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT To Cost $2.5 Million

 
26 Mar 2017, 7:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Nobody can tell, at the present moment, if McLaren will ever be tempted to reimagine the F1 hypercar for the 21st century. What’s 100 percent sure, however, is that a grand tourer with hypercar go-faster attributes is slated to become a reality in 2019.

A product of the Ultimate Series on behalf of the McLaren Special Operations department, the yet-unnamed model currently wears the BP23 project codename and it is confirmed to receive a three-seat layout. But as compared to its indirect predecessor with a thumpin’ great naturally aspirated BMW V12 tower-of-power, the BP23 relies on high-tech hybrid propulsion.

The engine is still a mystery at this point in time, but considering McLaren introduced a 4.0-liter variant of the company’s twin-turbo V8 with the 720S, you can take a guess what’s what. The Macca boys also let it slip that the BP23 will offer the “most aerodynamic” qualities and the “most powerful” powertrain McLaren ever offered in a road-going car. Given these details, it shouldn’t come as a surprise all 106 units are already pre-sold.

Now that we got to the subject of money, have a guess about the retail price of this bad boy. According to Automotive News, the BP23 will kick off from £2 million in its home market, which works out at $2.5 million at current exchange rates. I’m bad with numbers, but my friends tell me $2.5 mil is a helluva lot of dolla dolla bill y'all.

To put that number into perspective, the BP23 is more expensive than what Bugatti charges for the awe-inspiring Chiron and Pagani for the fan-bleeding-tastic Huayra Roadster. The deposit on the BP23 is also mind-boggling, with Automotive News underlining that customers ponied up “a five-figure sum.” Somehow similar to how Ferrari does its thing, the 106 customers in question “had to have a history buying McLarens.”

On an ending note, can you imagine what McLaren is cooking up as a replacement for the P1 hypercar if the BP23 promises the things mentioned above? The Macca boys are on a bit of a roll, no doubt about that.
McLaren BP23 hyper-gt McLaren Hybrid price
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79