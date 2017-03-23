McLaren Introduces Retrofit Options And Accessories For Sport Series Range

Owning a supercar can be, at times, difficult. But even if, say, you scrape the front splitter of your 570S on the driveway, McLaren
has got you covered with retrofit options and accessories. In fact, the British automaker offers those for the whole lineup of Sport Series models, ranging from the 540C to the 570GT.
Designed to protect vehicles from the elements “and the rigors of road driving,”
the bits and bobs that debuted today were further developed to give the 540C, 570S
, and 570GT an “even more individual appeal.”
Available for purchase at McLaren retailers, the product list ranges from carbon fiber goods to skid plates.
Owners who wish to keep the Sport Series in pristine conditions can but things such as indoor and outdoor vehicle covers, branded floor mats and luggage bin bags, the whole nine yards. The front skid plates, which are fitted by the dealer, have a single purpose: to protect the front diffuser from contact with the ground.
As far as the cabin is concerned, don’t go for the colored seat belts. The carbon fiber steering wheel with extended gear paddles is a better choice, if I’m to be honest. The composite material is also available as trim pieces for the switches, IRIS surround, upper speaker surrounds, sill finisher, and side tunnels.
For those who want to add a personal touch to the 540C, 570S, and 570GT
, the Woking-based automaker offers beautifully crafted exterior and interior options. From forged alloy wheels available in three finishes, the catalog is continued by lightweight brake calipers and three looks-enhancing carbon fiber packages.
And beyond the visual effect of decking the Sport Series in carbon fiber
, those packages have all been engineered to provide weight savings over the standard equivalents.
Carbon fiber goodies are also available as separate items, with bits that include:
- Side intakes
- Mirror casings
- Side skirts
- Aero blades
- Front splitter
- Rear bumper
- Rear wing
- Rear diffuser
- Rear deck and plenum cover