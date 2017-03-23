autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

McLaren Introduces Retrofit Options And Accessories For Sport Series Range

 
23 Mar 2017, 14:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Owning a supercar can be, at times, difficult. But even if, say, you scrape the front splitter of your 570S on the driveway, McLaren has got you covered with retrofit options and accessories. In fact, the British automaker offers those for the whole lineup of Sport Series models, ranging from the 540C to the 570GT.
Designed to protect vehicles from the elements “and the rigors of road driving,” the bits and bobs that debuted today were further developed to give the 540C, 570S, and 570GT an “even more individual appeal.” Available for purchase at McLaren retailers, the product list ranges from carbon fiber goods to skid plates.

Owners who wish to keep the Sport Series in pristine conditions can but things such as indoor and outdoor vehicle covers, branded floor mats and luggage bin bags, the whole nine yards. The front skid plates, which are fitted by the dealer, have a single purpose: to protect the front diffuser from contact with the ground.

As far as the cabin is concerned, don’t go for the colored seat belts. The carbon fiber steering wheel with extended gear paddles is a better choice, if I’m to be honest. The composite material is also available as trim pieces for the switches, IRIS surround, upper speaker surrounds, sill finisher, and side tunnels.

For those who want to add a personal touch to the 540C, 570S, and 570GT, the Woking-based automaker offers beautifully crafted exterior and interior options. From forged alloy wheels available in three finishes, the catalog is continued by lightweight brake calipers and three looks-enhancing carbon fiber packages.

And beyond the visual effect of decking the Sport Series in carbon fiber, those packages have all been engineered to provide weight savings over the standard equivalents.

Carbon fiber goodies are also available as separate items, with bits that include:

  • Side intakes
  • Mirror casings
  • Side skirts
  • Aero blades
  • Front splitter
  • Rear bumper
  • Rear wing
  • Rear diffuser
  • Rear deck and plenum cover 
McLaren Sport Series accessories mclaren 570s McLaren 540C mclaren 570gt supercar
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79