autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Feather-Wrapped 570GT Becomes Most Aerodynamic McLaren Ever Made

 
1 Apr 2017, 11:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
McLaren is a byword for high-performance automobiles. The second oldest active Formula 1 team after Scuderia Ferrari, the Macca boys have also found success on the public road, and it all started in the early 1990s with the awe-inspiring F1 hypercar.
Since then, McLaren expanded its lineup to a total of three model families: the Sport Series, Super Series, and Ultimate Series. The advent of the V8-powered Sport Series opened the British outfit to a new audience, but don’t think for a second that this tier has diluted the company’s spirit.

Take the 570GT as a case in point. In bone-stock form, it’s arguably the most usable and relaxing McLaren to date. Essentially the grand touring version of the 570S supercar, the 570GT has a trick up its sleeve in the form of a peculiar option. Without further ado, please welcome the Feather Wrap.

“We’re not usually ones to crow about our achievements, but I think we’ve scored a birdie with this one,” declared Robin Crane, biomimicry specialist at McLaren Automotive. What Mr. Crane wants to say, however, is that the feather-wrapped 570GT is the most aerodynamic McLaren to date.

Though it may look very unusual, the 10,000 feathers applied by hand to the car’s bodywork are extremely light. Made from carbon fiber, it takes 300 hours to apply them. Painstaking it may be, but bear in mind this aero-enhancing trickery adds merely 2.5 kgs (5.5 lbs) to the car’s curb weight.

“It was on a beautiful day walking around our Woking campus that one of us looked up at the birds circling our lake, then picked up a feather from the ground and placed it on a car,” further explained the company's biomimicry specialist. “That turned into a conversation with the craftsmen and women at MSO that led to the creation of the Feather Wrap.”

mclaren 570gt Special Edition McLaren Super Series
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79