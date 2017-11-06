Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,300 HP Porsche 911 GT2, Regrets It

autoevolution
 

Here we are, back in the McLaren 720S drag racing game. However, as those of you who are tuned into our supercar tales are well aware, the tales we've shown you so far portrayed the Macca as the supercar that hadn't lost a drag race.
Well, that status inevitably had to be challenged and, with the owner of the 720S having gotten bored of showing everybody the posterior of his supercar, the man engaged in a drag race with a machine that simply belongs to a different league.

To be more precise, the McLaren 720S duked it out with a Porsche 911 GT2 belonging to the 997 generation, which had been massaged all the way to 1,300 hp. We're not aware of the exact tech details of the Porcha, but the soundtrack of the thing will tell you a thing or two about its might.

The video of the race also lets us know that the Woking animal we're looking at features a tune. This comes as a bit of a surprise, since the 720S already delivers a higher output than the one mentioned in the official specs.

As such, since the dyno runs have shown that the real-world crank output of the supercar's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 sits at 770 hp, we can expect the example seen here to sit north of the 800 hp border.

While the drag race we mentioned above can be found at the 3:00 point of the clip below, the rest of the footage is also worthy of your attention, since the video is loaded with sprinting action delivered by uber-fast machines.

P.S.: We'll remind you that, earlier today, we showed you what happens when a McLaren 720S dukes it out with a supercharged Lamborghini Huracan. The said Sant'Agata Bolognese machine packs a VF Engineering package that allows it to climb to 800 horses.

