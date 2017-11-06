autoevolution
 

2017 Ford GT Does 10s 1/4-Mile Run with Heffner Exhaust, Sounds like Nissan GT-R

6 Nov 2017, 10:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The 2017 Ford GT was one of the most anticipated drag strip presences of the year and here we are, showing you the Blue Oval monster doing its thing in the quarter mile.
4 photos
2018 Ford GT Drops 10s 1/4-Mile Run2018 Ford GT Drops 10s 1/4-Mile Run2018 Ford GT Drops 10s 1/4-Mile Run
An example of the new GT recently hit the strip, with its sprint obviously causing quite a stir. Nevertheless, the event simply saw the GT testing the waters.

Thus, we didn't get an actual time (or trap speed) for the 1,320 feet sprint, with the rumor mill talking about the supercar having delivered a high-10s run.

It seems that less-than-ideal track prep, along with a malfunction with the hardware at the strip, led to the lack of the figures we all want to see.

However, this 2017 Ford GT came with a titanium exhaust, one that has been developed by Heffner Performance. The Florida-based developer, which is famous for his extreme twin-turbo kits, shared some details of the run on Instagram:

"The car is incredible and performed flawlessly. We will be back out soon to get some actual times. We wanted to test the different aero modes, launch control, etc. before going for a real time, but unfortunately due to some breakdowns on the track just had this one pass. In the upcoming week we will begin showing the titanium exhaust system that we have developed for this new platform," the tuning specialist said.

What about the full quarter-mile potential of this Ford? Well. with the McLaren 720S having already dropped a high-9s 1/4-mile run, this is the bar that has been set for the new Blue Oval halo car.

As for this GT's soundtrack, we can't help but notice the similarities between the voice of this Ford GT and that of the R35 GT-R. Nevertheless, since we're talking about two twin-turbo V6s units with close displacements, the said aural conclusion shouldn't come as a surprise.


 

Last night we went out for some testing with @fordgtforum 's new Ford GT. The car is incredible and performed flawlessly. We will be back out soon to get some actual times. We wanted to test the different aero modes, launch control, etc. before going for a real time, but unfortunately due to some breakdowns on the track just had this one pass. In the upcoming week we will begin showing the titanium exhaust system that we have developed for this new platform. Thank to @fordgtforum @garrett_1320video @1320video @cleetusmcfarland @cleetusandcars @fl2k | Video by @marshall_fl

A post shared by Heffner Performance (@heffnerperformance) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:07am PST



 

A post shared by Heffner Performance (@heffnerperformance) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

2018 Ford GT Ford GT drag racing supercar Heffner Performance
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  