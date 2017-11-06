2017 Ford GT Does 10s 1/4-Mile Run with Heffner Exhaust, Sounds like Nissan GT-R

Last night we went out for some testing with @fordgtforum 's new Ford GT. The car is incredible and performed flawlessly. We will be back out soon to get some actual times. We wanted to test the different aero modes, launch control, etc. before going for a real time, but unfortunately due to some breakdowns on the track just had this one pass. In the upcoming week we will begin showing the titanium exhaust system that we have developed for this new platform. Thank to @fordgtforum @garrett_1320video @1320video @cleetusmcfarland @cleetusandcars @fl2k | Video by @marshall_fl

