2017 Ford GT Does 10s 1/4-Mile Run with Heffner Exhaust, Sounds like Nissan GT-R

An example of the new GT recently hit the strip, with its sprint obviously causing quite a stir. Nevertheless, the event simply saw the GT testing the waters.
Thus, we didn't get an actual time (or trap speed) for the 1,320 feet sprint, with the rumor mill talking about the supercar having delivered a high-10s run.
It seems that less-than-ideal track prep, along with a malfunction with the hardware at the strip, led to the lack of the figures we all want to see.
However, this 2017 Ford GT
came with a titanium exhaust, one that has been developed by Heffner Performance. The Florida-based developer, which is famous for his extreme twin-turbo kits, shared some details of the run on Instagram:
"The car is incredible and performed flawlessly. We will be back out soon to get some actual times. We wanted to test the different aero modes, launch control, etc. before going for a real time, but unfortunately due to some breakdowns on the track just had this one pass. In the upcoming week we will begin showing the titanium exhaust system that we have developed for this new platform,
" the tuning specialist said.
What about the full quarter-mile potential of this Ford? Well. with the McLaren 720S having already dropped
a high-9s 1/4-mile run, this is the bar that has been set for the new Blue Oval halo car.
As for this GT's soundtrack, we can't help but notice the similarities between the voice of this Ford GT and that of the R35 GT-R. Nevertheless, since we're talking about two twin-turbo V6s units with close displacements, the said aural conclusion shouldn't come as a surprise.
