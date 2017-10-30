McLaren 720S vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK 1/2-Mile Drag Race Gets Brutal

The fact that the world wide web is hungry for McLaren 720S deeds is no secret. Fortunately, with more and more owners of the Macca having taken delivery of their beasts, we can now see the Woking animal in action. Case in point with the drag race we're here to show you, which sees the 720S duking it out with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
4 photos
The unlikely match (more on this below) took place during the Shiftsector 1/2-mile drag racing event in California.
When it comes to the tech status of the two velocity beasts, as far as we know, both the Neunelfer GT3 RS PDK and the 720S came in factory stock form.
This means we're looking at a 720 hp mid-engined machine battling a 500 hp rear-engined contraption - dyno runs have shown us that the V8 mill of the 720S actually sits at around 770 ponies.
Heck, if we take a look at the power-to-weight ratio, the difference between these two monsters is crushing, since the Woking missile comes with 2.1 kilograms per hp, while the Zuffenhausen animal burdens each of its horses with 3.1 kilograms.
And while both monsters pack 4.0-liter mills, the twin-turbo nature of the McLaren means this easily dominates the Porsche in the torque battle, as we're looking at 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) vs 460 Nm (3.
The Rennsport Neunelfer served as the camera car for this brawl and we can notice that the Porsche completes the half-mile run at around 150 mph. And while we're not aware of the McLaren 720S' trap speed, a previous occasion of the sort saw the Brit taking things all the way to 170 mph
.
You shouldn't allow the unbalanced figures above to make you think that the GT3 RS allowed the 720S to grab the win easily. Oh no. As you'll get to see the German track toy put up one hell of a fight.
Until we get to see the 720S duking it out with the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, you can enjoy this unfair funfair
fight below.
1/2 mile drag race filmed from 2016 Porsche GT3RS VS 2018 Mclaren 720S The RS launches hard but no match for the 720S #shiftsector #bbiautosport #arobahn #porsche #dragrace #mclaren720s #gt3rs
A post shared by arōbahn (@arobahn03) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:11am PDT