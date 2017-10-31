autoevolution
 

Elderly Driver in a Hellcat Shows Corvette Who's Boss in Quick Street Racing

For some strange reasons, certain aficionados tend to think that an elderly driver sitting behind the wheel of a Hellcat will baby the Dodge as if this was the V6 version. Of course, such expectations will be blown right out, as it is the case with the adventure we're here to show you.
The tale sees the driver of a Corvette noticing the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and approaching the muscle car with playful things on his mind.

As the 'Vette guy notices the gray hair of the Mopar machine driver, he starts to giggle while doing his best to tempt the Dodge driver. Of course, it doesn't take long before the two slabs of America engage in a street racing stunt.

And, as dictated by the power-to-weight ratio of the two machines, the Hellcat shows the Chevy who's boss.

The whole experience becomes considerably spicier when the man behind the wheel of the 707 hp Challenger decides to turn around. Tha's when the two engage in a little chat, one that's followed by a drifting moment coming from the factory-blown Dodge. Then again, with the 275-section rear tires, it didn't take all that much for the Dodge to do the RWD dance.

The Corvette guy, who captured the whole thing on camera, took the time to drop a thought about the adventure in the YouTube description of the video.

"This old man is my hero!! He appeared to be in his 60s and still begging for runs in traffic and getting sideways! He refuses to get old!!!"

Now, before we invite you to check out the stunt in the piece of head cam footage below, please keep in mind that such shenanigans shouldn't be taken as an example, as it's always best to keep your racing impulses for the drag strip.

