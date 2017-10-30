autoevolution
 

750 HP BMW M5 vs. McLaren 570S Drag Race Is Confusing

Could one describe the F10 BMW M5 as a sleeper? Well, if we're talking about M5s such as the one we're here to show you, the answer is positive. As such, when such a super-sedan decides to duke it out with a supercar like the McLaren 570S, you can expect a delicious battle.
Now, before moving further into the details of this drag racing matter, we'll point out that the stock M5 already comes with a tastefully restrained appearance, at least when considering its 560 hp output. And when such a Bavarian monster is dialed up to around 750 hp, the sleeper status is only natural.

As for the McLaren 570S the M car fights, we don't have any info on the Woking machine packing mods, so we'll assume we're talking about the 570-pony factory setup.

The two engaged in two drag races, with their driving wishing to ensure that their battle's conclusion is somewhat relevant. Alas, this doesn't seem to be the case. To be more specific, while the BMW M5 seems to miss two shifts during the first race, the German machine manages to stay with the McLaren. And during the second race, when the driver of the F10 5 seems to be on top of the paddle game, the situation is entirely different.

Regardless, this seems to be the same white F10 BMW M5 that recently duked it out with a Ferrari 458 Italia. That fight took place during the same event as the one we're talking about here, which means we're looking as a Swedish airfield being used as a playground for the velocity hunt of the four-wheeled animals.

Note that the BMW is used as the camera car for both races, which, among others, means you'll get to feast your eyes on the aero-delicious cues of the McLaren 570S.

