autoevolution
 

Stealth Porsche 911 Turbo Becomes America's Fastest with 179 MPH 1/2-Mile Run

30 Oct 2017, 13:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
How was your weekend? If you happen to belong to the Porsche-loving community, we have to mention that the past days have brought a new milestone for the 991 genre. And that's because the 911 Turbo you're looking at has become America's fastest.
3 photos
Stealth Porsche 911 Turbo Sets 1/2-Mile US RecordStealth Porsche 911 Turbo Sets 1/2-Mile US Record
To be more precise, the 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo managed to deliver a 179.43 mph half-mile run. The supercar proved its performance with multiple passes in the said velocity area, with the adventure having taken place at the Shiftsector event in California.

The stealth appearance of this Neunelfer conceals some serious tech mods. And while we're not aware of the exact mods packed by the flat-six, this Neunelfer was modded by BBI Autosport, a specialist that races and tunes Zuffenhausen machines. Nevertheless, we can tell you that the motor has gone from the 3.8-liter factory displacement to a 4.0-liter setup.

Nevertheless, the rear side window air intakes, along with the rear wing of the boosted supercar, could be considered obstacles during such high-velocity runs. Certain owners decide to play the risky card and remove the wings of their machines during such event, but this wasn't the case here.

Note that the record we have here is true for the US side of the 991 Porsche 911 Turbo adventure. As for the worldwide picture, this Neunelfer could face some serious competition.

And the spiciest 991-gen 911 Turbo we can think of comes all the way from Bahrain. We're talking about a car whose flat-six was massaged by Turkish specialist Esmotor, with the motor being pushed all the way to 1,073 hp and 1,028 lb-ft of twist. Keep in mind that these are the values at the wheels, which means the crank hp sits at about 1,200 ponies.

For now, the said Porscha 911 Turbo has been put to work in the quarter-mile sprint, with the machine having set a world record of 8.99s at 160.7 mph.


 

We did it! Officially the fastest 991 turbo in America. Did multiple 1/2 mile passes at 179.43 mph at this weekends @shifts3ctor My friends at @bbiautosport took on the task of making my 991 Turbo go fast. They were successful. I want to personally thank @betim.berisha @the_engine_builder @porsche_builder and the rest of the #bbiautosport family. #bbi #arobahn #shiftsector #porsche #turbo #4.0 #race #racecar

A post shared by arMbahn (@arobahn03) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT



 

#porsche #bbiautosport #turbo #shifts3ctor

A post shared by BBI Autosport (@bbiautosport) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche 911 Porsche drag racing
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  